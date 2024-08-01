Discount on traffic violation fines in Qatar to end this month

Until August 31, Qatari citizens, residents, visitors, and GCC citizens are eligible for a 50 percent discount on traffic violation fines recorded within three years.

Qatar’s Ministry of Interior (MOI) on Thursday reminded drivers that the 50% discount on traffic violation fines, which started on June 1, will conclude at the end of this month.

MOI posted on its social media channels: “50% discount on traffic fines for all vehicles to citizens, residents, visitors, and citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.”

The discount, introduced in May along with new rules and procedures for traffic violations, was implemented in response to the rising number of tourists visiting the Gulf state.

In May, Qatar’s MOI announced that starting in September, individuals with unresolved traffic violations will be barred from leaving the country through any border—land, air, or sea—until all fines and outstanding payments are settled.

Payments can be made through the Metrash2 app, the Ministry of Interior website, traffic departments, or unified service centers.

The discount also applies to violations recorded within a period of no more than three years.