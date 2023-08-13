Dembele signs five-year PSG deal as Saudi steps towards Neymar

In a summer of exiling Kylian Mbappe, PSG are strengthening their attacking options with several of their stars’ futures still uncertain.

France international Ousmane Dembele has finally inked a five-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona, both clubs announced on Saturday.

Signing on a €50.4 million ($55.2 million) transfer to the Ligue 1 giants ahead of their Parc des Princes season opener against Lorient, Dembele has stated that he looks forward to his future with the Parisians.

“I’m delighted to be joining Paris Saint-Germain and can’t wait to play for my new club,” Dembele told the club’s website after signing his contract. “I hope I can continue to grow here.”

The 26-year-old winger, who was part of France’s 2018 World Cup-winning squad, headed to Barcelona in 2017 from Borussia Dortmund and extended his contract last year until 2024.

At Barca, Dembele scored 40 goals in 185 matches, winning three league titles in 2018, 2019, and 2023 and two Spanish Cups in 2018 and 2021.

The move is seen as unexpected by Dembele who regained his best form under coach Xavi Hernandez.

Xavi defended Dembele against criticism after years of struggle at the club following his 2017 arrival, in which he replaced Neymar.

“For me, he was a good kid, a kid who helped us a lot. We made him important, for me he was an important player,” Xavi said in a news conference.

Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembélé kicked it in the stands for PSG's season-opening draw against Lorient 🤝 pic.twitter.com/SbK7yIgWAM — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 12, 2023

“In the end, it was a big disappointment, a big disappointment that he decided to go when here he had happiness. We bet on him, and it’s disappointing for me on a personal level. I think that there was a project here, but he chose to go elsewhere. I wish him luck, but in general, it has been disappointing, I would say,” Xavi added.

Last summer, Dembele nearly left the Barca camp as a free agent but eventually agreed to renew.

As PSG’s ninth summer signing, Dembele will be a part of the club’s rebranding as it continues to face uncertainty with several players, including Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

PSG exits

Meanwhile, Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal has stepped in to entice Neymar who has already reportedly informed PSG that he wants to leave the club this summer.

The 31-year-old has faced a slew of injuries that have posed a threat to his health and performance, leaving him with limited options.

The report from Saudi highlights that Neymar is yet to give the deal the ‘green light’ despite negotiations between his representatives and the club advancing.

However, the ending of his six-year stay in the French capital is an expected fate, as the inking of Dembele will leave no place for the Brazilian star.

Meanwhile, Neymar, Mbappe, and Marco Verratti have been left out of the squad for the 0-0 opener as they have been reportedly told they will not feature in Luis Enrique’s new coaching lineup.

When asked about the future of Neymar and Verratti, Enrique has stayed reserved, voicing only a cryptic comment.

“The philosophy of this club is very clear. It is above all the players and coaches. Regarding the issue of Neymar, I have, as a rule to keep conversations with the players private,” Enrique voiced.

The prospects of Neymar joining football superstars Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, and Sadio Mane remains uncertain as rumours have stated that the Brazilian has lowered his offer to €12 million a season to go to Barca.