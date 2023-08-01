PSG to sign Dembele for €50 million by activating ‘private’ clause

Reports claim PSG has sorted personal terms with the Barcelona winger, whose €50 million release clause expires on August 1.

Paris Saint-Germain will reportedly get their chance at Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona for €50 million through a private clause, according to renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Despite the €50 million release clause expiring and the fee now doubling to €100 million, PSG has reportedly sent a formal letter to Barcelona, to allow the club to take on the 25-year-old player for the initial fee.

News of Dembele’s signing with the Parisians has dominated headlines as it was reported that the footballer verbally agreed with PSG for a five-year deal.

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 1, 2023

Italian journalist Romano said PSG and Barca are now trying to close the deal by the end of the week, possibly after the Spanish camp returns from their US pre-season tour.

More developments are expected in the coming days, however, it’s a matter of time before Ousmane joins PSG.

PSG is reworking its entire squad after losing Lionel Messi to Inter Miami and preparing for the departure of Kylian Mbappe.

Dembele is set to join Marco Asensio and Lee Kang-In as the Ligue 1 champions’ third attacking signing of the transfer window.

Under Barcelona boss Xavi, Dembele has been described as “at the same level as the best Neymar.”

When healthy, the footballer has been the heart of everything for Barcelona, leading as Europe’s most improved players in 2022.

Since becoming one of the biggest spenders in the transfer window, PSG has indulged in the most expensive summer spending since the club recruited Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

Reaching €156mn, PSG has splashed the cash for Manuel Ugarte, Lucas Hernandez, Lee Kang-in, and Hugo Ekitike for an undisclosed fee – all of whom will soon play under newly appointed manager Luis Enrique.