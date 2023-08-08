Neymar wants out of PSG and sets target on Barcelona 

Earlier this summer, the Brazillian confirmed he would stay at the club “with love or without love.”

Neymar has informed Paris Saint-Germain that he wants to leave the club this summer and said he prefers to return to Barcelona, according to French publication L’Équipe.

After spending the past six seasons with PSG, the 31-year-old has three years left to run on his pricey £25m-a-year contract.

The reported announcement comes as a shock as the footballer has previously ensured he would stay at the club this summer.

Speaking in an interview with CazeTVOficial, the Brazilian said, “I hope it’s at PSG (next season). I have a contract with PSG and no one has informed me of anything. Even if there isn’t much love between the fans & the player, I will be there (at PSG), with love or without love.”

According to Sky Sports, it remains unclear whether PSG is pushing out Neymar for his expensive wage bills.

The superstar Brazilian spent much of this year recovering from a surgery on his right ankle, though he has now returned to the squad for training and has joined the team on preseason tours.

For PSG fans, the news adds to a turbulent summer as the club has lost Lionel Messi and has fronted a contract standoff with Kylian Mbappe.

“PSG fell off real bad?” one fan wrote on social media, with another expressing, “He’s coming back home.”

What's actually going on at psg currently?

Seems every star is looking to break away — M W E S I G W A (@mwesigwaelijahs) August 7, 2023

Sources to ESPN suggest that a return to the Spanish giants is challenging as the club has met financial problems.

“With just six days to go until Barca kick off their 2023-24 league season, they have been unable to register their new signings — Ilkay Gundogan, Oriol Romeu, and Inigo Martinez — or players who have recently renewed their contracts with LaLiga,” ESPN reported.

“Sources close to PSG told ESPN’s Julien Laurens that there have been no talks between the club and Barcelona over a possible move for Neymar, although PSG would be in favour of his leaving. The French club would prefer a permanent deal, but they would also be open to negotiating an initial loan,” the ESPN report added.

Time is of the essence for PSG, whose season will kick off with a game against Lorient on 12 August under new coach Luis Enrique.