Dembele says France team ‘not afraid of the virus’ amid flu fears

Ousmane Dembele has shrugged off virus worries as France gear up for the World Cup final against Argentina

Amid a viral illness that has infected the France team’s key players, Ousmane Dembele has shrugged off worries ahead of the World Cup final.

At a press conference, the winger expressed his calmness as the final game looms.

“We are not afraid of the virus. Dayot and Adrien had headaches and stomach aches. I made them honey and ginger tea. We hope everyone will be better for the final,” Dembele said.

“Dayot got better, and I think everyone will be ready. We’ve been taking precautions. The first day, Dayot stayed in his room, and we brought him food, and he was back with everyone the next day,” he added.

Les Bleus will be taking on Lionel Messi’s Argentina, with both teams having won the World Cup twice. But Argentina holds the head-to-head advantage with six wins, three losses, and three draws.

Some commentators have favoured Didier Deschamps’ side to take the win home, while others have contended that Argentina’s road to the final was more demanding.

In the 2018 World Cup’s Round of 16 in Russia, France eliminated Argentina with a 4-3 win.

Yet this World Cup appearance has been deemed different for the South Americans, who have put effort into their FIFA campaign.

Messi produced a magical display to inspire Argentina to a 3-0 win over Croatia, motivating his team to give it all they could to reach the final.

The match saw Messi become Argentina’s all-time World Cup top scorer with 11 goals.

“A lot is going through my head – it’s very emotional seeing all of this,” Messi said in a post-match interview.

Argentina will take on France at Lusail Stadium on Sunday evening.