Deliveroo Qatar Unveils The Most Trending Dishes in 2023

Food lovers are undeniably relishing in the wealth of local offerings being delivered to their doorsteps, across neighbourhoods.

It comes as no surprise that over the past year, food lovers have enthusiastically embraced the array of food options within the Qatari culinary scene, satisfying their cravings one bite at a time.

From street food staples to delectable treats, Deliveroo Qatar takes a look back into customers’ favourite picks, showcasing the most sought-after dishes in 2023.

Here are the most trending dishes that made the cut:

Tawouk Sandwich from Malak Al Tawouk.

Crispy Kunafa from Al Aker Sweets.

Mansaf Meat from Grand Joud Cafe.

Spring Sable from Sablé Sweets.

Thali on the Go from Bhojan Restaurant.

5 Round Chocolate Hazelnut cake from Opera Patisserie.

Broas Bucket from Broaster.

Mighty Kafta from Zaatar W Zeit.

Chicken Broasted from Chicken’s House.

Grilled Chicken With Bukhari Rice from Afghan Brothers Restaurant.

Charcoal Chicken Sandwich from Grill Town Restaurant.

Chicken Ranch Pizza from Due2.

Chicken Shawarma Original from MR. SHAWARMA.

Mandi Mutton from Nahdi Mandi.

Mini Cookies from Poffy’s.

The data has shown that chicken reigns supreme among the top trending dishes: whether grilled, marinated, charcoaled, fried, rolled into a wrap or added onto a pizza, it is clear that customers have a profound love for chicken-based dishes. 7 out of 10 dishes featured on the list are centred around this versatile protein, making it an unrivalled favourite.

Mandi Mutton, Mansaf meat and Kafta are a few honourable meat dishes that made it to the list earning acclaim for their exceptional finger-licking flavours and capturing the hearts, and stomachs, of many. One vegetarian dish has notably stood out, The Thali on the Go from Bhojan restaurant, ensuring that Indian cuisine remains a top choice for many!

Last but not least, sweets have established their popularity with consumers and dishes like the Chocolate Hazelnut cake from Opera Patisserie, Poffy’s Mini Cookies, Crispy Kunafa from Al Aker Sweets and Spring Sable from Sablé Sweets were some of the most trending desserts on Deliveroo in 2023.

Food lovers are undeniably relishing in the wealth of local offerings being delivered to their doorsteps, across neighbourhoods. Deliveroo will remain steadfast in its commitment to catering to customers’ diverse palates, delivering the food they love, seamlessly, effortlessly, and conveniently to fit their eating habits and preferences.

