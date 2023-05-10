Croatian superstar Modric ‘turns down’ Qatar and Saudi move

With interest from Qatar and Saudi clubs, Real Madrid executives had expressed worry that Modric would reconsider his contract.

Ballon Dor winner Luka Modric has reportedly chosen to extend his stay with Real Madrid turning down lucrative offers from Gulf nations.

Marca broke the news that the 37-year-old midfielder will extend his contract by one more year with Les Blancos.

The Real Madrid legend had won twenty-three major trophies in his stay, including five UEFA Champions League titles, three La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey titles, four Supercopa de España titles, four UEFA Super Cup titles and five FIFA Club World Cup titles.

He has seen no sign of slowing down as he is hunting another champions league trophy to add to his cabinet.

His playmaking and leadership capability have piqued interests of many clubs from the MLS to Serie-A. However, the most serious offers came from the Gulf.

With interest from Qatar and Saudi clubs, Real Madrid executives had expressed worry that he would reconsider his contract at the Spanish giants. Both offers reportedly included two-year contracts and salaries of 25 million euros after tax.

But a close source to Modric has told Marca that all the details have been agreed upon, and only the signatures remain to be completed. An official announcement can be expected in the coming days. It is expected that his contract terms would be very similar to the one he signed a year ago.

The extension comes after his fellow teammate Toni Kroos, age 33, signed a similar one last week. Despite these extensions, concerns remain if Madrid is planning to let go of its aging midfield anytime soon. Youngster signings Tchouaméni, Camavinga, Valverde and the possible addition of Bellingham could threaten the long stand duopoly of Modric and Kroos next year, but Modric doesn’t seem worried.

“I want to stay at Madrid, but only if I deserve to,” said Modric. “Not because it’s an award for my career at the club. Nothing has ever been handed to me on a plate and I don’t want this to be any different. But, whatever happens, nothing will change how I feel about Madrid – it’s my club and nothing will every break that bond.”

At 38-year-old next year, he will become the second oldest player in history to wear the white shirt, only surpassed by Madrid legend Frenc Puskas, who played at 39 years and 36 days.

Modric has made 28 appearances in La Liga this season, scoring four goals and providing three assists, and providing eight big chances in the process. His statistics in the Champions League are equally impressive. In just nine appearances in the competition this season, Modric has scored two goals and provided one assist whilst also creating three big chances.

“I am focused and enjoying the present at Real Madrid,” he told Marca.

After impressing in the first leg-tie against Man City on Tuesday, he is expected to rest until the next leg as he recovers from injury.