Cristiano Ronaldo ‘motivated’ to continue career after Qatar 2022

Qatar’s World Cup will not be the end of Cristiano Ronaldo’s appearance on the international pitch.

The 37-year-old superstar dismissed retirement rumours, assuring his fans that he is setting his sights on the Euro 2024.

Accepting an award in recognition of his world record of 117 international goals, Ronaldo said the “road is not over yet” for his football career.

“I still feel motivated; my ambition is high. I’m in a team with young people. I want to be part of this World Cup and the European too; I’m going to assume that right away,” the Portuguese captain said at the gala event.

This is the latest comment regarding Ronaldo’s retirement, as the footballer has denied that his age has limited his abilities.

The Manchester United forward has a long-standing reputation for his physical discipline and has yet to show any signs of slowing down on the pitch.

Qatar 2022 will be a chance for Ronaldo to seize a trophy he has yet to win.

Portugal has fallen short of expectations on the World Cup stage, as their best performance was in 1966 when the team finished in fourth place.

Ronaldo will appear in his fifth World Cup this year. His first appearance was in 2006 when Portugal lost to Germany 3-1.

This World Cup will test the Ronaldo-led squad as they face Ghana, Uruguay, and South Korea.

Portugal is ranked higher than the teams in their group, and is expected to redeem itself from the wrongs of Russia 2018.