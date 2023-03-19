CRA unveils blockchain blueprint to boost Qatar’s digital transformation

The Blueprint outlines the regulatory framework for Blockchain-based projects in Qatar.

The Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA) has recently released the Qatar National Blockchain Blueprint, which has been jointly developed by CRA, Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) and Qatar University (QU).

The primary objective of this initiative is to establish an effective regulatory framework for blockchain technology, forming a strong basis for the government’s approach in this field and fostering an environment that encourages creativity and innovation.

It outlines the framework for blockchain technology at a national level, identifying its fundamental elements, regulatory foundation, adoption foundation and potential for innovation and creativity.

It further highlights the crucial blockchain requirements and provides a comprehensive set of recommendations to attain the desired objectives.

“We are pleased to collaborate with HBKU and QU to issue the National Blockchain Blueprint for Qatar. Through the blueprint, we have set the most prominent opportunities that blockchain could bring to private and government sectors and outlined the necessities and incentives that must be provided by each sector for the technology adoption, which contributes to the development of emerging startups and pilot projects,” said Ali Al-Suwaidi, Technical Affairs Department Director at CRA.

“I would like to invite all stakeholders to review the blueprint, so that we work together towards developing the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector, supporting local and foreign investments and a knowledge-based economy to support achieving the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.”

What does it mean?

The release of the National Blockchain Blueprint for Qatar has several potential impacts.

It establishes a clear regulatory framework for the use of blockchain technology in Qatar, providing guidance and direction to businesses, entrepreneurs, and other stakeholders who wish to explore the technology’s potential.

The blueprint could also help foster a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship in Qatar, as it provides a roadmap for how blockchain technology can be harnessed to create new products, services, and business models. This could lead to the creation of new startups, job opportunities and economic growth.

By leveraging the secure and transparent nature of blockchain technology, the government can enhance its data management and streamline its operations, reducing costs and improving citizen services.

“We believe that this blueprint will serve as a guide for stakeholders and pave the way for future innovation in this field. College of Engineering is committed to continuing its partnership with CRA and HBKU to drive the growth of the country’s digital economy and foster a culture of innovation and creativity,” said Qatar University College of Engineering dean Dr. Khalid Kamal Naji.

The National Blockchain Blueprint for Qatar is available through CRA’s website.