Msheireb unveils plans to shape future of wellness industry with Global Wellness Summit

The Global Wellness Summit is an organisation that brings together leaders and visionaries to positively shape the future of the $4.4 trillion global wellness economy.

Msheireb Properties will be hosting the annual Global Wellness Summit (GWS), the company revealed during a press conference on Wednesday.

The event will take place in Doha, from November 6-9

The summit brings together prominent global executives from health and wellness companies, physicians, investors, academics, and technologists on an annual basis, with this year’s meeting being held in Doha from November 6-9.

Invitation-only delegates from more than 40 countries will attend three days of keynotes and panels on the future of the wellness industry.

This year’s agenda will be directed by Co-Chairs Ali Al Kuwari, the CEO of Msheireb Properties, Cathy Chon is founder and managing director of CatchOn, A Finn Partners Company.

“We are honoured to host the 2023 Global Wellness Summit in Qatar at our smart and sustainable city Msheireb Downtown Doha,” Al Kuwari, Msheireb Properties’ CEO. “This 17th Summit is of great significance as it aims to positively impact the wellness of our people and communities and highlight Qatar’s leading position in the future of global health and wellness.”

Qatar, a country where hypermodernity and cultural authenticity coexist, is a powerful host for the conference. With its remarkable mission and investment plan to become a global leader in sustainability, wellness, tourism, sports, and culture, Qatar is at a turning point in its history, which is reflected in its National Vision 2030.

Representatives from the GWS and Msheireb Properties held a press conference on Wednesday to better inform and discuss what it means for Qatar to host the biggest conference on the business of wellness.

GWS attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in Zulal prior to or following the conference at a private coastal location just an hour from Doha.

“It’s an honor to co-chair this year’s Summit in Qatar at such a transformative time in the country’s history. In a relatively short time, Qatar has become a formidable tourism destination and an exciting cultural hub underpinned by a deep commitment to sustainable development,”said Chon. “The annual Global Wellness Summit brings these varied industries and sectors together to address the critical issues of our time.”

The Qatari government’s 2030 Vision and the goals of the Qatar Foundation are supported by the 2023 host organisation, Msheireb Properties, a division of the Qatar Foundation for Education, Sciences, and Community Development.

Through innovations that promote social interaction, respect for culture, and greater environmental awareness, it seeks to alter people’s perceptions of urban living and improve people’s overall quality of life.

Doha’s flagship project, Msheireb Downtown, is one of the smartest, most sustainable city districts.

It uses a new method of urban planning by fusing conventional techniques and contemporary technology with the intention of preserving both the environment and Qatar’s cultural identity. All buildings have a Gold or Platinum LEED certification.