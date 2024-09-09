CRA reveals Network Neutrality guidelines to enhance Qatar’s digital future

The Network Neutrality guidelines provide new strategies to enhance the digital market in Qatar and also ensure fair competition for different investors.

The Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA) has introduced updated Network Neutrality guidelines to promote a fair and competitive digital landscape.

These new guidelines are designed to safeguard digital media companies and guarantee equal access to online content for consumers. They also aim to attract investments to the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector, and bolster the development of Qatar’s digital economy.

This strategic framework, a collaborative effort by the Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA), Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), and Qatar University (QU), aims to facilitate the adoption of blockchain technology across various sectors in the country.

Qatar needs a comprehensive blueprint to facilitate blockchain adoption, which can support the national vision and goals and to achieve the desired growth and prosperity in a knowledge-based economy.

The strategy identifies several critical elements that must be addressed, including regulatory frameworks, infrastructure, and educational initiatives.

“By enforcing equal treatment of internet traffic, we empower consumers and digital media companies, which contribute to attracting international investment to the State of Qatar,” stated Amel Salem Al-Hanawi, Director of the Consumer Affairs Department at CRA, as reported by QNA.

“This approach is essential for supporting the growth of our digital sector and ensuring a vibrant, competitive, and innovative market, in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Digital Agenda 2030,” she added.

Since 2008, Qatar has invested heavily in advanced Information and Communication Technology infrastructure, ICT products and services, and digital government, which has had a positive impact on all sectors.

This investment is crucial for ensuring that both fixed and mobile infrastructures are of high quality and universally accessible, thereby facilitating the implementation of blockchain solutions.

According to the CRA, these recommendations will enhance human capital by creating jobs and developing skills. This in turn will drive economic growth and boost the regional and overall competitiveness of Qatar,.

It will also improve services for individuals and businesses, and attract both local and international investments.