Tree planting and beach clean ups: Earthna Centre prepares for annual Qatar Sustainability Week

Qatar Sustainability Week is a national campaign that is dedicated to the health and wellbeing of Qatar’s community and to driving sustainability at various levels by building on the strong foundation of the previous six years.

Earthna Centre for a Sustainable Future has unveiled plans for the seventh edition of Qatar Sustainability Week (QSW 2022), scheduled to run from October 8 to 15.

It aims to engage the community in a variety of sustainability-related activities to promote the issue and highlight the advancements made in Qatar over the last few years through a variety of initiatives, activities, and events held all over the country.

QSW 2022 will build on the successes of the national campaign over the previous six years, during which more than 200,000 people had participated in more than 1,260 events.

Tree planting at Heenat Salma Farm, the development of numerous new recycling hubs, mangrove conservation with Mandarin Oriental, beach clean-ups with DEAP Qatar, gardening workshops, and the construction of community gardens at Hadiqaa are just a few of the activities and events planned for this year.

Earthna is a non-profit policy research and advocacy centre that was established earlier this year as a new member of the Qatar Foundation. Its mission is to inform and influence national and international sustainability policy and action.

Earthna’s name is a play on words, combining both English and Arabic, which means ‘our earth.’

The non-profit brings together a large community of technical and research experts, government, policy and decision makers, businesses, multilateral institutions, and civil society to create a more sustainable future by bridging technical and research expertise with policy advice and advocacy.

The establishment of the centre is in line with Qatar Foundation’s dedication to thought leadership in policymaking, whether its in its establishment or promotion. It will also be an extension of Qatar Foundation’s network of domestic and international collaborations.

The implementation of policy by government agencies requires them to have another party that helps them formulate and plan it. This is where Earthna’s role will come into play.

Earthna will collaborate with a number of important organisations during QSW 2022, including Msheireb Properties, Qatar Museums, Qatar Rail, Tarsheed/Kahramaa, Qatar National Bank, Education Above All, United Development Company, Seashore Recycling and Sustainability, Qatar Tourism, Al Wakrah Municipality, as well as Microsoft, Ooredoo, and the Qatar Free Zones Authority.