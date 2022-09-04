Brazilian Rafinha leaves PSG to join Qatar’s Al Arabi

Rafinha Alcântara’s leave from Paris Saint Germain was made official on Saturday after he signed for Qatar’s Al-Arabi for two seasons.

While the Parisians cruised to a 3-0 win against FC Nantes, Rafinha leaves on a free transfer to the Qatari pitches.

The 29-year-old, who has made 39 appearances for PSG, has already been cleared for his medical for Al-Arabi, but the team has yet to reveal when the midfielder will make his debut.

For PSG to successfully rebuild this summer, Rafinha was let go to allow room for signings like Fabian Ruiz, who signed an estimated £18.5 million 5-year contract.

تم التوقيع رسمياً مع اللاعب البرازيلي رافينيا ألكانتارا قادماً من نادي باريس سان جيرمان لمدة موسمين🦅#رافينيا_عرباوي pic.twitter.com/0v1YGYC4SL — Al-Arabi Sports Club (@alarabi_club) September 3, 2022

Rafinha joins one of Qatari football’s biggest clubs, Al Arabi, which has one of the largest fan bases in the country and is the second most successful club on a local level after Al Sadd.

The Brazilian midfielder, who spent most of his career on loan to numerous teams, is known for his solid passing and ball-handling.

Al Arabi, currently ranked first in the Qatar Stars League, could potentially employ Rafinha in the ongoing tournament as there are two weeks left in the season.

Week 5 of Qatar Stars League

The 2022-2023 season QNB Stars League’s Week 5 matches witnessed a total of 13 goals, with three of the six games ending in a draw.

The fifth round saw Al Arabi lose for the first time this season to Al Duhail 3-0.

Playing at Khalifa International Stadium, Al Arabi has historically struggled with the Duhail squad, only winning twice in their 26 meetings. On the flip side, Duhail has won 18 times.

Al Arabi faced embarrassment in the first few minutes of the match as Abdulla Issa al-Sulaiti put the ball onto his own net in the 9th minute.

Nam Tae-hee’s goal in the 52nd doubled his squad lead as striker Michael Olunga struck a penalty in the second half, humbling Al Arabi once again.

Al Ahli drew Al Gharafa 3-3 at the Al Thumama Stadium – a frustrating draw for both teams as each side was keen on a win.

Thirty-three shots were fired in the dramatic match as three players, two from Al Ahli and one from Al Gharafa, were sent off, including Al Gharafa’s coach.

As Al Ahli committed 17 fouls in the match, tempers flared between the two teams, who are placed in fourth and fifth position from one another, with eight points difference.

Al Gharafa coach Andrea Stramaccioni was red-carded as players clashed in the 77th minute and will be in the stands for this upcoming week’s matches.

Al Sadd bounced back this week, defeating Al Sailiya with a 2-1 victory. The reigning champions are ranked sixth with seven points as Al Sailiya sticks to 11th after their fourth loss.

Al Wakrah caught a strong defence from Al Markhiya as both teams saw none of their goals hitting the net.

Al Wakrah held its second spot in the table with 11 points.

Only two weeks are left for the Qatar Stars League season, and fans can expect a competitive week as teams try to give it their all before matches wrap up.