Brazil legend Pele to spend Christmas in hospital as cancer worsens

Pelé led Brazil to World Cup victories in 1958, 1962, and 1970, and he is the team’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals, alongside Neymar.

Football legend Pele’s cancer has progressed and needs “elevated care” for kidney and heart issues, doctors confirmed on Wednesday.

The Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo stated that the 82-year-old Brazilian football legend’s cancer has worsened due to “kidney and cardiac dysfunctions,” the statement read.

Earlier this month, Pele had also been suffering from a respiratory condition exacerbated by COVID-19, prompting several top footballers to send messages of support.

Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known as Pelé, is battling cancer and undergoing chemotherapy after a colon tumor was removed in September 2021.

Neither his family nor the hospital have stated whether or not the cancer had spread to other organs.

His daughter confirmed on Wednesday that Pele will remain in the Albert Einstein hospital for Christmas, where he has been staying since late November.

“We decided with doctors that, for many reasons, it will be best for us to stay here, with all the care that this new family at Einstein gives us,” Kely Nascimento wrote on Instagram.

“We will even make some caipirinhas (no kidding). We love you and we will give up an update next week.”

Pele led Brazil to World Cup victories in 1958, 1962, and 1970, and he is the team’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals. During the most recent World Cup, Neymar tied Pele’s record.

The Brazil squad held up a banner reading “Pele!” after their round of 16 win over South Korea. Several get well-soon tributes were made for the former footballer during the Qatar tournament, which was won by Argentina on Sunday.

Pele posted on social media after Sunday’s World Cup final: “Today, football continues to tell its story, as always, in an enthralling way.

“What a gift it was to watch this spectacle of the future of our sport.”