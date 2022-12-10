Neymar hints at quitting Brazil after World Cup exit

Neymar put Brazil ahead against Croatia with a brilliant mazy run in the first half of extra time, but Croatia equalized three minutes later and won a penalty shootout, knocking Brazil out of the tournament.

Brazil’s Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior, known as Neymar, said he was uncertain if he will play for the national team again, following their World Cup quarter-final loss on penalties to Croatia on Friday.

“Honestly, I do not know. I think talking now is bad because of the heat of the moment. Maybe I’m not thinking straight,” Neymar told reporters.

“To say that this is the end would be rushing myself, but I don’t guarantee anything either. Let’s see what happens going forward.”

“I want to take this time to think about it, think about what I want for myself,” Neymar added.

“I will not close the door to playing with Brazil, nor do I say 100 percent that I’ll come back.”

Meanwhile, Dani Alves, Neymar’s teammate, announced his retirement from international duty but plans to continue playing at the club level.

Neymar had hinted in November that Qatar could be his final World Cup.

“I can’t guarantee that I’ll play another [World] Cup,” he told Brazilian network Globo. “I honestly don’t know. I’ll play like it’s the last. Maybe I’ll play another one, maybe not. It depends. There’s going to be a coaching change and I don’t know if that coach will like me.”

Neymar’s first-half goal put Brazil on top momentarily and tied the Paris Saint-Germain forward with Pele as his country’s all-time leading scorer. It was his 77th goal in 124 international matches.

The 30-year-old scored twice in the World Cup, the first in the last 16 in Brazil’s 4-1 thrashing of South Korea after missing two group-stage games due to an ankle injury suffered in the team’s opener against Serbia.