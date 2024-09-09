‘Beneath the Rubble, Dreams Persist’: Artistic voices of Gaza

The exhibition features the works of more than 12 artists from Gaza and is open from September 8 to 28.

A poignant exhibition titled has emerged at the Art Gallery in Education City, capturing themes of hope, resilience, and the indomitable human spirit.

Titled “Beneath the Rubble, Dreams Persist,” the exhibition was curated by Abdul Rahman Anwar, the Materials Library Coordinator at VCUarts Qatar, and Amna Al Quradaghi, a CMUQ alumna, with support from Qatar Red Crescent.

The inspiration behind the exhibition came from a deeply personal source. Amna Al Quradaghi was moved by a video of Shaheed Mohammed Sami, a young artist from the Gaza Strip whose dream of opening his own art gallery seemed impossible amid the devastation and chaos surrounding him.

“I felt an overwhelming urge to help him realise his vision,” Al Quradaghi told Doha News. “The simple, earnest wish of one man to showcase his work amidst the rubble struck a deep chord in my heart, making me reflect on the countless other artists in Gaza who likely harboured similar dreams. This realisation planted a seed, and from that seed, the concept of this exhibition sprouted.”

Anwar and Al Quradaghi faced major challenges in organising the exhibition because of the ongoing war in Gaza. The unstable situation hindered communication and coordination with the artists, who had limited access to the internet and other resources. Despite these difficulties, they managed to bring their vision to life.

The exhibition features the works of over 12 Palestinian artists still in Gaza, with at least seven of them killed by Israel.

“He loved life, he loved Gaza and he loved his story” – Mohammed Sami Qreqe. Source: Doha News

“Displacement diaries 2024” by Ahmed Al Daalsa. Source: Doha News

“I Am Still Alive” by Maisara Baroud. Source: Arts & Crafts club

Each artist, from Mohammed Sami Qreqe to Maisara Fathi Baroud, channels a deep love for their homeland, reflecting their personal and collective struggles through their creative expression.

Their artwork preserves Palestinian culture, reflecting the pain of isolation and serving as a poignant reminder of Gaza’s aspirations and past dreams.

“This exhibition aims to teach us that despite their struggles and living ‘under the rubble,’ the people of Gaza remain grateful, resilient, and determined,” Al Quradaghi said. “Their works serve as powerful symbols of defiance against the forces trying to silence them.”

One of the artworks displayed at the exhibition is by Mohammed Sami Qreqe and reflects on the construction and significance of Gaza’s International Airport, which was destroyed by Israel during the Second Intifada in 2001.

Qreqe’s art captures both the physical process of building the airport and the emotional impact it had on those involved.

Through his work, Qreqe portrays the airport as a symbol of hope and progress amidst ongoing adversity.

Another piece, “Displacement Diaries” by Ahmed Al Daalsa, reflects on the devastation of his environment, and his struggle to envision a better life amidst displacement.

Anwar said that the tragic deaths of the artists and their stories will always resonate with him.

“I hope they understand that the world hasn’t abandoned them,” he said. “We love them and care deeply about them.”

“If given the chance, we would be with them in a heartbeat to support our brothers and sisters,” he went on to say.

“The way this system is structured can make us feel as though there is an insurmountable wall, no matter how hard we try. However, I hope that through this exhibition, they will see that the world has not forgotten them. We aim for their stories to remain alive,” he said.