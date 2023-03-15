Battle of the GOATS in Saudi? Messi demands €600M salary from Al-Hilal: reports 

The Argentina superstar lingering contract with PSG comes to an end this coming June.

Paris Saint-Germain dignitary Lionel Messi has not ruled out moving to Al-Hilal next season, according to a report from Spain’s El Chiringuito.

Represented by his father, Jorge Messi, a demand of €600 million per year from Al-Hilal is being requested for the World Cup winner to play on the pitches of Saudi Arabia.

A mind-blowing amount for the 35-year-old Argentinan, Messi’s contract would nearly double Cristiano Ronaldo’s existing contract with Al-Nassr, which made him the highest-paid player in history.

Messi has long been rumored to be in talks with Saudi’s Al Hilal, specifically when the Portuguese star signed with their team’s rivals, Al Nassr FC, yet no official comment has ever come to light.

Football expert Guillem Balague shut down the gossip about any Saudi offers for Messi earlier this year.

“There hasn’t been an offer [from Al Hilal],” the regular Sky Sports pundit said.

“PSG and Messi are organising a meeting in the next few weeks to finalise the deal that will keep him in Paris. Right now, his motivation is to stay in Europe,” Balague added.

“He is favourite to win the Ballon d’Or, he is still in the Champions League, he has big targets after winning the World Cup. Not only does it make no sense to approach him with that offer, it hasn’t existed.”

Al-Hilal was initially serving a transfer embargo that ended their pursuit of Ronaldo in 2022. However, ever since it was lifted, the star-studded team has been seeking to compete for both a commercial level and star level with the likes of Al-Nassr.

The curtain-raiser of the two greatest football players competing within the Saudi league would be an unmeasurable success for both the country and regional football.

Ever since Ronaldo was brought into the Middle East, Al-Nassr’s market value has increased to over €80 million, and on social media platforms the club has achieved over 12 million followers since Ronaldo’s arrival.

Prior to Ronaldo, the club was seated with 800,000 followers and now sits at 13.7 million.

Attracting seven-time Ballon d’Or winner and World Cup champion Messi to Saudi may break unattainable records in the football world, especially alongside his rival Ronaldo.

The two GOATS have shared the stage for the past two decades creating football’s best memories and diehard fans since the likes of the late Pele and Maradona.

Inter Miami and Barcelona are also linked with a move for the current PSG star.