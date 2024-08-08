Awqaf opens new Sheikha Moza bint Fahd Al Thani Mosque

Sheikha Moza bint Fahd Al Thani Mosque is one of over 2,000 mosques in Qatar, which are distributed across the Gulf state to symbolize and reflect the country’s religion and culture.

The Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs has recently opened a new mosque in Umm Salal Mohammed, Qatar.

The mosque, endowed by Sheikha Moza bint Fahd bin Jassim bin Mohamed al-Thani, covers an impressive area of 2508 square meters.

It can accommodate up to 425 worshippers and a separate hall for 55 female worshippers.

Disability-friendly entrances and exits ensure accessibility for all worshippers.

Qatar National Vision 2030

The opening of this mosque aligns with Awqaf’s strategic plan to expand the number of mosques across the country, in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

This vision aims to create a balanced and sustainable development approach by fostering growth in various sectors, including religious and community infrastructure.

Also, it emphasises the importance of preserving Qatar’s cultural and religious identity while promoting a high quality of life for its citizens.

The department of Engineering Affairs at the ministry considers area specific needs and green building guidelines in mosque designs.

It highlights sustainable electricity and water use while preserving Qatari and Islamic heritage aesthetics to the highest standards.

Qatar is home to several other prominent mosques that hold significant cultural and architectural value. Among these is the State Grand Mosque, also known as the Imam Muhammad ibn Abd al-Wahhab Mosque, which stands as a central religious landmark in Doha.

This new mosque, alongside other similar projects, contributes to the country’s efforts in promoting social cohesion and community engagement through the provision of well-designed, functional, and inclusive worship spaces.