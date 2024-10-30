Australia’s Coalition presses PM on Qatar Airways decision

Speculation has arisen regarding Albanese’s relationship with Qantas in connection to the rejection of Qatar Airways’ bid for additional flights to the country.

Australia’s Liberal–National Coalition, commonly referred to as the Coalition, has called for the country’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to declare his true intentions in rallying against Qatar Airways’ (QA) bid to introduce more flights into Australia.

Coalition is pressing Albanese to refer himself to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), and questioned whether the he had acted on behalf of Australian air giant Qantas in blocking the bid last year.

A new book by former columnist Joe Aston, titled “The Chairman’s Lounge: The Inside Story of how Qantas Sold Us Out,” has accused Albanese of receiving flight perks, some of which were allegedly provided by former Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce.

In a press conference on Tuesday, the Australian prime minister said he followed the rules and had been “completely transparent”.

“There are no accusations being made with any specifics at all about any of this, none,” Albanese said.

Peter Dutton, Australia’s Opposition Leader, was among those who called for Albanese to be referred to NACC, suggesting that the flight perks were offered in exchange for support to block QA’s bid.

In an interview with Sky News, Deputy Opposition Leader Sussan Ley also called out Albanese for failing to be “upfront and honest” regarding the rejection of Qatar Airways.

Qatar’s bid to expand its national airline’s flights in major Australian cities such as Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, and Perth was blocked last year by Labor, which cited “national interests” as the reason. QA had requested an additional 28 weekly flights.

Since then, the Albanese government has been under pressure to reverse its decision to deny Qatar Airways’ bid, with some aviation experts suggesting that the move favored Qantas.

Last year, Australia’s Senate investigated the government’s rejection of the additional flights, releasing a report following two weeks of rigorous public hearings.

Earlier this month, QA announced plans to acquire a 25 percent equity stake in Virgin Australia, a strategic move that experts believe will help the Gulf airline gain a stronger foothold in the Australian aviation market and challenge Qantas’ dominance.