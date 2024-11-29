Audi F1 Project strengthened by investment from QIA

QIA’s investment will inject significant capital, boosting infrastructure and team development to position the team for long-term success in Formula 1.

Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) has finalised deals to acquire a substantial minority stake in Sauber Holding AG, Audi’s future factory team.

With this strategic investment QIA, which is the Gulf state’s sovereign wealth fund, will enter the Audi Formula 1 project as a long-term investor and partner.

QIA’s investment will provide a substantial capital injection and pave the way for increasing infrastructure and team buildout, positioning the team for long-term success in Formula 1. The investment is consistent with QIA’s focus on investments with long-term growth potential.

“Audi is a premium partner of choice with a rich motorsport legacy,” said Mohammed Al-Sowaidi, CEO of QIA. “As a long-standing investor in the Volkswagen Group, we believe in Audi’s vision and direction when entering Formula 1 and our investment will support the realisation of this goal.”

Formula 1 is a fast-growing sport with significant upside potential through continued global expansion, deeper fan engagement and significant commercialisation potential. Audi will officially enter Formula 1 with a factory team with the change of the technical regulations in 2026.

Al-Sowaidi further emphasised that Formula 1 offers substantial untapped investment potential.

“The increasing commercialisation of professional sports as an entertainment offering globally, and the increasingly global popularity of Formula 1, has made for an exciting opportunity for our first major motorsports investment,” he said.

For his part, Gernot Döllner, CEO of AUDI AG and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sauber Motorsport AG, said that the investment by QIA reflects the “trust and confidence the Audi F1 Project has already garnered, underscoring unwavering commitment of Audi to the initiative”.

“This additional capital will accelerate the team’s growth and is yet another milestone on our long-term strategy,” he said. “QIA’s involvement further energises the dedicated efforts at both the Hinwil and Neuburg facilities as they work towards the entry of Audi in 2026.”

Both facilities are further ramping up to meet the standards needed on the road to success.

With the recent announcement of Gabriel Bortoleto (20) who will race alongside Nico Hülkenberg (37), the programme has taken the next important step.

The announcement of Audi’s full takeover of Sauber in March, along with the appointment of Mattia Binotto as CTO and COO and Jonathan Wheatley as team principal starting next year, highlights Audi’s strong commitment to the project. This investment marks another key milestone in the brand’s journey.