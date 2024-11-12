QIA to potentially pursue minority stake in Audi’s future F1 team

Audi announced its entry into Formula 1 in 2026, following the introduction of new regulations designed to attract new manufacturers to the sport.

Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) is reportedly considering a minority investment in Audi’s upcoming Formula 1 team, following the German automaker’s acquisition of the Sauber team ahead of the 2026 season’s new regulations.

Audi previously announced its plan to fully acquire the Sauber team, aligning with F1’s goal to attract new manufacturers through these regulatory changes.

QIA, which became the third-largest shareholder in the Volkswagen Group in 2009 with a 17 percent stake, is said to be interested in a minority share of Audi’s F1 venture.

While details remain unclear, sources have told Doha News that QIA is likely to pursue a minority investment in Audi’s future F1 team, although no official deal has been confirmed yet.

The current Sauber racing team has seen better days on the track, with both Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu leaving the team at the end of this season.

Volkswagen Group, Audi’s German manufacturer’s parent company, is facing a financial crisis, suffering from a 42 percent profit fall in Q3 of 2024.

The financial hit has sparked rumours of potential plant closures and the dismissal of up to 30,000 jobs.

Audi’s entry in F1 was lauded as “perfect match” by Audi CEO Gernot Dollner this September at the Italian Grand Prix.

“The decision was well prepared two-and-a-half years ago and re-evaluated last year,” he said.

“We firmly believe that F1 and Audi are a perfect match. It’s in line with our strategy, and while it’s ambitious and will take time, it’s also perfectly aligned with the way we’re reinventing ourselves on the corporate side.”

Qatar’s F1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2024 is set to take place from 29 November 29 to December 1 at the Lusail International Circuit.