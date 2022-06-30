Arab world adopts ‘historic’ classification for persons with disabilities

Regions’ officials described the latest step as a source of pride for all Arabs.

The region’s first-ever document of the ‘Arab Classification for Persons with Disabilities’ was adopted in Doha as part of an effort to empower people with disabilities.

The latest revolutionary move was adopted at the conclusion of the ‘Second Workshop on Arab Classification for Disability’ on Tuesday, which was chaired by Qatar’s Minister of Social Development and Family Mariam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad.

The paper will be submitted to the upcoming Arab ministerial conference, which is expected to take place in December, in order to prepare it for final approval at the summit of Arab leaders.

Adopted by all of the participating Arab delegations in the workshop, the historic document is the first of its kind in the region.

The paper is a uniform classification of disabilities with integrated criteria, including medical standards, designed to enable the success of empowerment and inclusion programmes and policies for this category in Arab countries.

As a result, more legal services, facilities, and funding will be made available to help people with disabilities live better lives and interact with their communities.

The minister stated that the Arab world now leads international efforts in areas of disability care, with it being the first region to embrace the classification.

She highlighted her delight in Qatar’s unceasing efforts to use all available resources to provide local and global support for people with disabilities.

The Council of Arab Ministers of Social Affairs’ Executive Office Head and Minister of Social Development for Jordan, Ayman Al Mufleh, praised Qatar for its efforts to make the workshop a success.

The official also hailed the Gulf nation’s coordination efforts, describing the latest step as a source of pride for Arabs.

Results of the workshop was noted by the assistant secretary-general of the Arab League and head of social affairs, Dr. Ambassador Haifa Abu Ghazaleh.

She called the adoption of this Classification a historic endeavour and claimed that Qatar played a significant part in it.