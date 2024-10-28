Arab Parliament affirms support for independent Palestinian state

The draft decision confirmed Palestinians’ right to independent statehood and condemned Israel’s continued aggression in the occupied territories.



During the first plenary meeting of the Arab Parliament’s fourth legislative term in Cairo, member states adopted a draft decision concerning the occupied Palestinian territories.

The decision reaffirms Palestinians’ rights to independent statehood, with East Jerusalem as its capital, according to Qatar News Agency.

“The resolution condemned the ongoing Israeli violations against the Palestinian people, including settlements, population displacement, land confiscation, and attacks on Islamic and Christian holy sites,” the report added.



More than a year since Israel’s onslaught of the Gaza Strip since October 7, the aggression shows no sign of abating. The death toll in the enclave has reached at least 42,924 people – although the number is believed to be an undercount due to thousands missing and under the rubble. More than 100,000 others have been wounded.

‘Stop Israeli violations’

The first regular session of the Arab Parliament was held in December 2012, marking its establishment as a representative body for Arab states. It serves as the legislative branch of the League of Arab States.



Qatar, represented by the Shura Council, and fellow Arab Parliament members also urged the international community on Sunday to “take serious steps to stop Israeli violations and ensure the protection of the Palestinian people and their property”.



Qatar and Egypt have been involved in mediating between Israel and Hamas on reaching an end to the war on the Gaza Strip.



However, during a joint press conference with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, said that “the mediator’s role is limited if there is a party that is not positively engaged in the negotiations”, referring to Israel.



The Shura Council delegation at the Cairo meeting included Shaikha bint Yousef Al Jufairi, Issa bin Ahmed Al Nasr, Salem bin Rashid Al Muraikhi, and Hamad bin Abdullah Al Mulla.

Hamad bin Abdullah Al Mulla, a member of the #Qatari Shura Council, has been unanimously elected chair of the Arab #Parliament’s Foreign and #Political Affairs and #National Security Committee during a session in #Cairo on Saturday.



Al Jufairi also participated in the parliament’s Social, Educational, Cultural, Women and Youth Affairs Committee meeting, where a key topic of discussion was policy development aimed at socially and economically supporting women in Arab states.



Other sessions the Qatari delegation participated in included the Economic and Financial Committee and Foreign, Political and National Security Affairs Committee. The latter examined regional escalations and security issues.