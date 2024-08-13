Shura Council affirms commitment to women’s empowerment

At the Amman forum, the Qatari Shura Council’s Vice Speaker stressed the nation’s strides in enhancing women’s societal participation and emphasised the need to uphold Palestinian women’s rights.



The Vice Speaker of the Qatar Shura Council, Hamda bint Hassan Al Sulaiti, underscored the country’s efforts aimed at societal justice and enhancing the status of Qatari women in society.



“The state has provided equal opportunities for women in education and employment, enabling them to actively participate in various sectors. Furthermore, women have been empowered to exercise their right to political participation.” Al Sulaiti said.



These comments were made on Monday at the ‘Investing in Women’s Participation in Political Life’ forum held in the Jordanian capital Amman under the patronage of Princess Basma bint Talal, ​​chairperson of the Jordanian National Commission for Women.



During Al Sulaiti’s address, she added that Qatari women hold senior executive and administrative positions in society, make up 20% of the Gulf state’s entrepreneurs and account for 37% of the country’s workforce in various fields.



These outcomes were achievable through the state adopting policies to enhance their opportunities, the vice speaker added.



This was echoed earlier in June by Maha Al Sulaiti, the Third Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during the “Annual Full Day Discussion on Women’s Human Rights – Second Discussion Session: The Economy of Human Rights and Women’s Human Rights”, within the framework of the fifty sixth session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.



The Qatari Foreign Affairs Ministry official said that the Gulf state’s laws include provisions for high quality childcare services, flexible working hours, the possibility of working from home and granting paid maternity leave. She added that the Qatar National Vision 2030 government manifesto pays great attention to women’s empowerment.



For instance, as part of the social development branch of the manifesto, women are forecasted to “assume a significant role in all spheres of life, especially through participating in economic and political decision-making”.



Meanwhile in Amman, the Qatari Shura Council Vice Speaker also stressed that her country’s efforts to achieve social justice and empower women extend beyond the Gulf state’s borders.



In June, the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) inked a $1 million core contribution agreement with UN Women, in a bid to reinforce its commitment to promote empowering women and girls worldwide.



“This agreement with UN Women is a testament to our shared vision of a world where gender equality is a reality,” said Acting Director General of QFFD Sultan bin Ahmed Al Aseeri.



In Palestine, a survey conducted by the Palestinian Association for Empowerment and Local Development – Reform found Israel’s renewed onslaught on Gaza has caused 81% of the enclave’s women to suffer from anxiety.



A further 96.7% of Gaza’s women struggle to access sanitary pads, wet wipes, water to wash, privacy, and adequate toilet facilities.



The Shura council’s vice speaker commended Palestinian women for their steadfastness in standing against the injustices of the violent occupier. Al Sulaiti further underscored the need for the protection of Palestine’s women and the upholding of their human rights.