Qatar’s Amir appoints new Shura Council Secretary-General

Nayef Mohammed Abdullah Zaid Al Mahmoud will lead the Shura Council’s executive organ, which oversees the implementation of recommendations and decisions made by fellow council members.



Qatar’s Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, has issued an Amiri resolution – ushering in a new Secretary-General of the Shura Council.



The Amiri Diwan reported on Monday that as per Amiri Resolution No. 11 of 2024, Nayef Mohammed Abdullah Zaid Al Mahmoud is the new appointee.



The decision is effective starting from its date of issue and will be published in the official gazette.

Al Mahmoud will succeed Ahmed bin Nasser Al Fadala, who was appointed as the council’s secretary-general by Sheikh Tamim through Emiri Decision No. (54) of 2021.



Al Mahmoud’s predecessor holds a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Accounting, and a Doctorate in Administration and Economics.



After retiring as a Brigadier in the Ministry of Defence, Al Fadala served as an international arbitrator within the Geneva International Arbitration Organization and chairman of the Association of General Secretaries of the Arab Parliaments.

The general secretariat

The Qatari Shura Council comprises different organs, including the general secretariat. This is the executive organ of the council which oversees all administrative, financial, technical and legal affairs of the unicameral legislative body.



The general secretariat is further tasked with collating and implementing the recommendations and decisions made by council members and standing committees



Its composition includes the secretary-general – who is now Al Mahmoud, the assistant secretary and council employees.



The general secretariat is also structured into specialised technical sections, encompassing Technical Affairs, Editing and Translation, Information and Public Relations, and Financial and Administrative divisions

Another organ of the Shura Council is speakership of the council, with Hassan bin Abdulla Al Ghanim as the incumbent speaker and Hamda bint Hassan Al Sulaiti as the deputy speaker.



It is also composed of the council’s bureau and various committees. These standing committees include Legal and Legislative Affairs, Economic and Financial, Services and Public Utilities, Internal and External Affairs, and Information and Cultural Affairs.



Sheikh Khalifa Bin Hamad Al Thani established the Shura Council in 1972 under the amended Provisional Constitution to organise the structure and institutions of the modern state of Qatar.