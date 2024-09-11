Arab League calls for global action for Gaza Strip ceasefire to prevent escalation

The Arab League has raised alarm over the potential outbreak of a large-scale war in the Middle East, emphasising that the situation in Gaza demands urgent global attention and intervention.

In an address at the 162nd session of the Council of Arab States, Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said that the failure to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip has escalated from a regional issue to a global one.

Aboul Gheit emphasised the urgent need for a ceasefire, noting that it has become “not only a humanitarian and moral obligation but also a strategic necessity” to prevent further devastation in the region, in light of the growing international consensus calling for immediate action.

He voiced frustration over the delayed international response, criticising global powers for allowing the situation to worsen.

“By the time countries called for a ceasefire, the aggressor had already gained confidence and acted with impunity, disregarding international law,” Aboul Gheit said in Tuesday’s session.

The Arab League chief also warned of the broader implications of inaction, noting that the region stands “on the brink of a major war, which threatens everyone without exception”.

He condemned the inability of key global powers to pressure the Israeli occupying forces to stop the ongoing violence.

“The moral crisis of the global conscience is either that it cannot exercise pressure on the occupation or that it is unwilling to stop this ongoing tragedy and aggression,” he remarked.

Gheit urged continued cooperation with international partners who understand the justice of the Palestinian cause, calling for actions that go beyond mere rhetorical support for a two-state solution.

He argued that Israel’s agenda, “hidden beneath security rhetoric,” is centred on land annexation, ethnic cleansing, and the forced displacement of Palestinians, which he identified as the true threat behind the ongoing war.