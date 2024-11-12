Arab-Islamic Summit in Riyadh calls for arms embargo on Israel

The summit in Riyadh voiced its support for Qatar’s mediation efforts while “holding Israel responsible for the failure of these efforts“.

The Arab-Islamic Summit has called for an arms embargo on Israel and the designation of Israeli settlers and settlement movements as “terrorist groups and organisations”.

Held in the Saudi capital of Riyadh on Monday, the one-day “extraordinary summit” focused on addressing the Israeli aggression on Palestine and Lebanon. Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani was among the leaders at the summit.

شاركت اليوم في القمة العربية-الإسلامية المشتركة في الرياض، وأثمن عاليا جهود المملكة العربية السعودية الشقيقة في استضافة هذه القمة الهامة لبحث سبل وقف العدوان الإسرائيلي المتواصل على قطاع غزة والأراضي الفلسطينية المحتلة ولبنان، وتقديم المزيد من المساعدات الإنسانية للمدنيين. أشكر… pic.twitter.com/ePR7mUiyq4 — تميم بن حمد (@TamimBinHamad) November 11, 2024

“I participated in the joint Arab-Islamic summit in Riyadh and I highly appreciate the efforts of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in hosting this important summit to discuss ways to stop the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, the occupied Palestinian territories and Lebanon,” Sheikh Tamim said on X.

In its final communique, the summit requested that all countries “ban the export or transfer of arms and ammunition to Israel”.

Participating countries also called for boycotting the products of Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory “as well as the companies operating within them”.

Additionally, they urged the creation of “blacklists” featuring these companies “as they contribute to sustaining the occupation and work towards its perpetuation”.

While condemning all crimes carried out by settlers protected by Israeli occupation forces against Palestinians, the Arab and Muslim countries urged the International Criminal Court to rapidly issue arrest warrants against the perpetrators.

Settler violence has been on the rise amid Israel’s genocide in the Gaza Strip, where Israel has killed at least 43,603 people—although thousands more are believed to be missing under the rubble.

In neighbouring Lebanon, Israel has intensified its aggression since September. At least 3,243 people have been killed since October 8, 2023, while more than one million have been displaced.

Israel has maintained its insistence on continuing the war in the Gaza Strip, refusing all proposals that stipulate a comprehensive ceasefire.

On Saturday, Qatar announced that its mediation efforts have stalled until all parties show a willingness to negotiate to reach a deal, following a year of stalemate despite numerous rounds of negotiations.

Qatar, the host of a Hamas political office, has been playing a central role alongside Egypt and the United States to broker a ceasefire and a captives release deal.

The summit in Riyadh voiced its support for the three countries’ mediation efforts, while holding Israel accountable for the failure of these initiatives due to its retreat from previously agreed-upon terms.