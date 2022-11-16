Arab icon Myriam Fares joins Maluma to kick start FIFA Fan Festival in Qatar

The time has finally come! The much-awaited FIFA Fan Festival is set to kick off one day before the World Cup opening.

Gear up for a month of uninterrupted fun! World renowned artists are taking to the stage to kick off the much-awaited FIFA Fan Festival on November 19.

The official FIFA Fan Festival anthem, Tukoh Taka (featuring Nicki Minaj, Maluma, and Myriam Fares), will be performed during a world-exclusive duet by the Lebanese singer and the Colombian performer at Al Bidda Park.

Both artists will also perform their headline solo concerts for an unforgettable opening night ahead of the first World Cup match between Qatar and Ecuador.

FIFA legends as well as the FIFA World Cup 2022 Winners Trophy will attend the official opening along with officials from FIFA and the host nation.

The inauguration will start at 7pm with a live broadcast of the “Welcome to Qatar” ceremony at the Corniche when the gates open at 4pm.

The performances by Myriam Fares and Maluma will be the first of many by major worldwide music acts and local artists over the following four weeks.

FIFA Sound is set to bring to the Live Stage Grammy-winning musicians Diplo, Kizz Daniel, Nora Fatehi, Trinidad Cardona, and Calvin Harris.

The Fan Festival will be open on the first day from 4 pm to 1 am and can be accessed through public transportation.

The location aims to serve as the ideal location to watch FIFA World Cup matches live. Giant screens will be set in place for all fans to follow the matches throughout the tournament while also enjoying a variety of entertainment and food options on hand.

With a capacity of 40,000, the festival will screen all 64 matches from 10am to 2am.

Unique to the World Cup, the festival will also offer football matches with FIFA Legends on top of interactive physical and digital football gaming stations for supporters of all ages.

The one-stop destination for fans had taken place in four previous FIFA World Cup events, starting with the 2006 World Cup in Germany. However, the Qatar edition promises to be an updated and reimagined version of the festival.