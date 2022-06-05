Turkish Cargo awarded as fastest growing air freight brand in 2022

Turkish Cargo provides air shipment services to more than 340 destinations, 98 of which are direct cargo flight destinations.

Turkish Cargo, the successful air shipment brand of the flag carrier Turkish Airlines, has been awarded with the “Fastest Growing International Cargo Airline of the Year”, at the International Award for Excellence in Air Cargo ceremony organised by Stat Trade Times magazine.

Turkish Cargo executives who attended the ceremony received the award.

✈️

We are proud to announce that Turkish Cargo won "The STAT Trade Times – Fastest Growing International Cargo Airline of the Year Winner" Award at Air Cargo India 2022.



Congratulations! #TurkishCargo pic.twitter.com/kf6xwpLlX2 — Turkish Airlines (@TurkishAirlines) June 2, 2022

Commenting on the winning of such prestigious award, Turkish Airlines Chief Cargo Officer Turhan Özen said: “We are pleased and honoured to be announced as the fastest growing air cargo brand in the globe once again. I would like to thank all our colleagues who have participated in this success.”

“As Turkish Cargo; we are at the centre of the rapidly growing and developing logistics industry with air cargo services to 132 countries worldwide. With the awareness of this important position, we are raising the bar for success every day. With the strength of Turkish Cargo’s infrastructure and technology investments, its wide network and unique geographical location.”

“We aim to make our brand one of the top three air cargo carriers in the world,” he added.

Participants from the air cargo industry, agencies, customers and readers of the global air cargo industry voted for the Stat Trade Times awards, which is considered to be one of the largest and most prominent events in the Asian air cargo market.

The award ceremony, which took place in Mumbai, India, witnessed the participation of industry professionals and air cargo companies from all over the world.

The ceremony, in which awards were given to more than 20 categories, ended after the gala dinner where the achievements were celebrated.

Providing sustainable growth with its infrastructure, operational capabilities, fleet and expert staff as well as becoming the fifth largest air cargo brand in the world by the end of 2021, Turkish Cargo aims to be one of the top three air cargo brands in the world.

With its perfectionist service approach, the carrier is amongst the first choices of global companies in their search for reliable business partners.