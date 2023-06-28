Amir Tamim attends Eid prayers in Lusail as Qatar welcomes first day of festivities

The first day of the festive occasion in Qatar falls on Wednesday, with thousands of Muslims celebrating across the nation.

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani performed the Eid prayer at the Lusail prayer venue on Wednesday morning, along with several country officials.

Sheikh Tamim, dressed in a traditional white thobe, was pictured among the throng of worshippers.

Wednesday marked the beginning of Eid Al Adha in Qatar, a festive occasion celebrated by Muslims with prayers, charity and community.

From World Cup stadium to Eid prayers

One of this year’s biggest praying venues in the country was Education City Stadium, a modern architectural marvel and one of the stadiums built for the FIFA World Cup 2022.

The stadium echoed with the reverberating chants of “Allahu Akbar” (God is Greatest), as thousands congregated for the morning prayers.

Upon wrapping up the prayer, Education City provided families and their children with activities such as face painting, games and balloons, further spreading the cheer and allowing people to enjoy the Eid morning in a cool air-conditioned open space.

Celebrations across the country

Eid Al Adha celebrations are widespread across Qatar, with families and communities coming together to share in the feast, exchange gifts, and visit each other.

Many are also taking the opportunity to travel during the official Eid holiday, which will conclude for the public sector on Tuesday, 4th July.

The holiday brings with it a week of celebrations that see city streets decorated with lights and banners, markets bustling with activity and the spirit of generosity pervading the atmosphere.

To coincide with Eid, several fun-filled family events and entertainment activities have been scheduled around the country, including traditional performances, cultural exhibitions and children’s activities. Fireworks will also kick off at 8:30 pm in Lusail Boulevard, lighting up Doha’s skyline for everyone to enjoy.

Shopping malls are alive with sales and promotions, and public parks have been arranged for communal feasts and festivities.

Qatari authorities have also organised numerous charity initiatives to ensure the less fortunate do not miss out on the festivities.

These include the distribution of sacrificial meat to low-income families and charity drives to support humanitarian causes at home and abroad.