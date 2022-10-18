All the not-to-miss events happening in Qatar this week

From concerts with renowned artists to art workshops, here is everything happening in Doha this week.
- Date: Wednesday, October 19, 2022
- Time: 6:30pm
- Location: Place Vendome Mall.
- Open for everyone
Saif Nabeel Concert
- Date: Wednesday, October 19, 2022
- Time: 9pm-11:00pm
- Location: Mall of Qatar
- Open for everyone
The Dynamic of Korea: Samullori Instrumental Music Performance
- Location: Front of the Ard Nablus Restaurant in Souq waqif
- Date: 17 – 19 October 2022
- Time : – 08:00 pm – 09:00 pm
- The event is open to the public.
Enrique Iglesias live concert in Qatar
- Date: Friday, October 21, 2022
- Time: 07:00 pm – 11:59 pm
- Location: Doha Golf Club, Doha Qatar
- Website to buy tickets:
Tamer Hosny Concert
- Date:October 21, 2022
- Location: Katara Amphitheatre in cultural Village
- Time: 8pm onwards
- Buy tickets here
Mandela on Canvas Gift Shed Workshops
- Date: October 21, 2022
- Time: 2:00pm-5:00pm
- Location: Alif stores, Al Dafna
- Kids-5 years old and above can attend.
- To reserve a spot contact: 55677277/ 55767733
Qatar Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2022
- Date: Friday, October 21, 2022
- Location: Building 12, Katara
- Registration is required
An evening with Wagner Khachaturian and Strauss
- Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra
- Date: Friday, October 21, 2022,
- Time: 7:30pm onwards
- Location: Hamilton International School
Buy tickets here