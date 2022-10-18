All the not-to-miss events happening in Qatar this week

From concerts with renowned artists to art workshops, here is everything happening in Doha this week.

Catch viral dance group The Quick Style in Qatar

  • Date: Wednesday, October 19, 2022
  • Time: 6:30pm
  • Location: Place Vendome Mall.
  • Open for everyone

Saif Nabeel Concert

  • Date: Wednesday, October 19, 2022
  • Time: 9pm-11:00pm
  • Location: Mall of Qatar
  • Open for everyone

The Dynamic of Korea: Samullori Instrumental Music Performance

  • Location:  Front of the Ard Nablus Restaurant in Souq waqif
  • Date:  17 – 19 October 2022
  • Time : – 08:00 pm – 09:00 pm
  • The event is open to the public.

Enrique Iglesias live concert in Qatar

Tamer Hosny Concert

  • Date:October 21, 2022
  • Location: Katara Amphitheatre in cultural Village
  • Time: 8pm onwards
  • Buy tickets here

Mandela on Canvas Gift Shed Workshops

  • Date: October 21, 2022
  • Time: 2:00pm-5:00pm
  • Location: Alif stores, Al Dafna
  • Kids-5 years old and above can attend.
  • To reserve a spot contact: 55677277/ 55767733

Qatar Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2022

  • Date: Friday, October 21, 2022
  • Location: Building 12, Katara
  • Registration is required

An evening with Wagner Khachaturian and Strauss

  • Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra
  • Date: Friday, October 21, 2022,
  • Time: 7:30pm onwards
  • Location: Hamilton International School
    Buy tickets here
