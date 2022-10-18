All the not-to-miss events happening in Qatar this week

From concerts with renowned artists to art workshops, here is everything happening in Doha this week.

Catch viral dance group The Quick Style in Qatar

Date: Wednesday, October 19, 2022

Wednesday, October 19, 2022 Time : 6:30pm

: 6:30pm Location: Place Vendome Mall.

Place Vendome Mall. Open for everyone

Saif Nabeel Concert

Date : Wednesday, October 19, 2022

: Wednesday, October 19, 2022 Time: 9pm-11:00pm

9pm-11:00pm Location: Mall of Qatar

Mall of Qatar Open for everyone

The Dynamic of Korea: Samullori Instrumental Music Performance

Location: Front of the Ard Nablus Restaurant in Souq waqif

Front of the Ard Nablus Restaurant in Souq waqif Date: 17 – 19 October 2022

17 – 19 October 2022 Time : – 08:00 pm – 09:00 pm

: – 08:00 pm – 09:00 pm The event is open to the public.

Enrique Iglesias live concert in Qatar

Date: Friday, October 21, 2022

Friday, October 21, 2022 Time: 07:00 pm – 11:59 pm

07:00 pm – 11:59 pm Location: Doha Golf Club, Doha Qatar

Doha Golf Club, Doha Qatar Website to buy tickets:

Tamer Hosny Concert

Date: October 21, 2022

October 21, 2022 Location: Katara Amphitheatre in cultural Village

Katara Amphitheatre in cultural Village Time: 8pm onwards

Buy tickets here

Mandela on Canvas Gift Shed Workshops

Date : October 21, 2022

: October 21, 2022 Time : 2:00pm-5:00pm

: 2:00pm-5:00pm Location: Alif stores, Al Dafna

Alif stores, Al Dafna Kids-5 years old and above can attend.

To reserve a spot contact: 55677277/ 55767733

Qatar Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2022

Date: Friday, October 21, 2022

Friday, October 21, 2022 Location: Building 12, Katara

Building 12, Katara Registration is required

An evening with Wagner Khachaturian and Strauss