Qatar and Algeria boost air connectivity with new agreement

The updated air services agreement allows Qatar Airways to operate unlimited flights between Doha and Algiers to enhance economic collaboration and tourism.

The Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) and Algeria’s National Civil Aviation Agency have signed an updated air services agreement in Algiers, aimed at enhancing economic collaboration and stimulating tourism between the two nations.

The agreement was co-signed by Mohammed bin Faleh Al Hajri, head of QCAA, and Hassan Boulfelfel, Director General of Algeria’s aviation agency, during a collaborative meeting.

A key highlight of the discussions was a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that allows Qatar Airways to operate an unlimited number of passenger and cargo flights between Doha and Algiers.

كما تضمنت الجلسة مناقشة العديد من الأمور ذات الاهتمام المشترك في مجالات متعددة، كالسلامة الجوية، والأمن والتسهيلات، والأرصاد الجوية والشؤون القانونية. هذا إلى جانب التباحث في أهمية وضرورة تنسيق المواقف في المنظمات الإقليمية والدولية لتعزيز التعاون وتحقيق الأهداف المشتركة في مجال… pic.twitter.com/ukLnLpnkmI — الطيران المدني (@CAAQATAR) October 9, 2024

This agreement aims to enhance economic collaboration and stimulate tourism between the two countries.

The meeting also focused on vital issues, including air safety, security, meteorological services, and legal matters.