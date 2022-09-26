AlBahie to host auction for Islamic art & European antiques

The collection is brought to AlBahie from the private collection of esteemed collectors Dr. Talib Al Baghdadi and Dr. Tholfiqar Al Baghdadi.

As of Wednesday 28th September 2022, Al Bahie Auction House will open its doors to the public for an auction on Islamic art and European antiques from the collection of Dr. Talib Al Baghdadi and Dr. Tholfiqar Al Baghdadi.

AlBahie is offering offer an impressive selection of Islamic art and European antiques for auction, many with bidding starting at $0.

The auction is comprised of 112 lots including a superb selection of bohemian and opaline glassware, sèvres ceramics, dresden porcelain figurines, Holy Quran manuscripts, fine rugs and carpets, as well as an assortment of daggers and swords.

Viewing times will commence from 8am-6pm on weekdays, and by appointment on weekends, at Katara – Building 22c.

About AlBahie Auction House

From their galleries and auction hall in Katara Cultural Village, AlBahie Auction House engages the community of local and international collectors with monthly auctions, selling exhibitions and special events to nurture the discovery of Qatar’s shared cultural history.

The art collection house aims to further the understanding and communication between different cultures in a cross-cultural dialogue.

A first of its kind for the region, AlBahie is an essential stop in Doha’s dynamic art scene.For the latest auction details visit: http://www.albahie.com or follow @albahie on Instagram.