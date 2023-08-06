Al Sadd eliminated at King Salman Club Cup in quarterfinals

After leading Group B of the tournament, the Qatari team was on track for a victorious campaign.

Qatar’s Al Sadd was left eliminated from the King Salman Club Cup after they suffered a 4-2 defeat by Iraq’s Al Shorta in the tournament quarterfinals.

Qualifying for the quarterfinals by topping Group B with seven points, the Qatari footballers started the match in the driver’s seat as Akram Afif struck the opening goal in the first half.

The high-pressing penalty by Afif was struck through a right-footed shot to the center of the goal in the 24th minute.

Afif’s goal would be one of the few shots on target for the Qataris, who slipped in performance after the first half.

Before the half, Iraq’s Ameer Sabah struck an equaliser at the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium.

Sabah bashed a screamer, thrusting the ball into the net’s top left of Al Sadd.

After the half, Iraq got a brace by Aso Rostam, with Ahmed Farhan counting in a third goal against Al Sadd.

Al Sadd attempted a comeback, with Afif nailing a goal in the 84th minute.

Despite the shift in momentum, time wasn’t on the side of the Qataris, leaving the football heavyweights eliminated at the King Salman Club Cup.

Nevertheless, the Qataris played a strong campaign at the tournament, defeating Al Hilal 3-2 in a thrilling face-off.

Considered one of the best teams in the Middle East, Al Hilal was the most challenging competitor for the Qataris.

The star-studded Al Sadd defeated Al Ahly Tripoli to qualify for the quarterfinals, in which ultimately, they would be ousted.