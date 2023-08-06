Team Qatar bags 11 medals in Arab Table Tennis Championship

Qatari star Mohammed Abdelwahhab was celebrated by his team after defeating Jordan’s Ziad Aziz in the finals.

Qatar’s table tennis team won 11 medals, including a gold medal in the 17th Arab Table Tennis Championship, prevailing over its neighbouring competitors.

Held in Iraq’s city of Sulaymaniyah, the Arab championship ended with Qatar’s Mohammed Abdelwahhab being crowned Arab champion after defeating Jordan’s Ziad Aziz 3-1 in the finals.

The Qatari star qualified for the final after defeating Bahrain’s Rashid Sanad in the semi-finals.

11 ميدالية ملونة .. حصاد بعثة منتخبنا الوطني في البطولة العربية لكرة الطاولة بالعراق 🇶🇦🏓



Triumphing alongside his teammates, Ahmed Eid and Sultan Al Kuwari, both bagged bronze medals in the U-15 singles category.

Competing with 15 players, Qatar contended in the tournament among the likes of Iraq, Lebanon, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Algeria, Bahrain and Jordan.

Since the competition’s kickoff, Team Qatar won 11 medals in the nine-nation tournament, including five silver medals, five bronze medals and one gold medal.

Qatar won two silvers by Mohammed Al Sulaiti in the U-13 singles category, with several wins in other age groups.