Al-Sadd defeats Al-Ahli Tripoli to reach quarterfinals of King Salman Club Cup 

The Qatari team leads Group B of the tournament ahead of football heavyweights Al Hilal.

Football powerhouse Al Sadd struck a late-minute goal to defeat Al Ahly Tripoli 1-0 to qualify for the King Salman Club Cup quarterfinals.

The Qatari squad, which only needed a draw to reach the quarters, left nothing to chance and overwhelmed their opponents with a heavy offensive approach.

Brazilian substitute Paulo Otavio was the man of the match after the left-back nailed in a goal in the 89th minute.

Assisted by Mohammed Waad, Octavio’s goal pushed the Qatari Wolves to secure control of the game after several opportunities at the Libyan box.

In the second half of the game, Qatar’s Baghdad Bounedjah nearly struck the net twice in the 50th and 54th minutes.

Looking to make it count, Bounedjah fired a new shot in the 76th minute that missed the crossbar of Al-Ahly Tripoli.

Despite the missed chances from the footballer, Al Sadd beat the thriving Libyan squad and qualified for the quarterfinals at the top of group two.

Meanwhile, football heavyweights Al Hilal will also qualify for the next round after taking down Morocco’s Wydad AC 2-1 at the Saudi tournament.

The Saudis faced a surprising defeat by the Wolves in their second encounter which ended in a 3-2 blockbuster battle.

Both neighbouring teams will continue to the tournament, with Qatar boasting seven points and the Saudis collecting four.