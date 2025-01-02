Al Jazeera denounces Palestinian Authority’s ban on its West Bank operations

The move came after the PA launched an incitement and intimidation campaign against Al Jazeera last month for its reporting on clashes between Palestinian security forces and resistance groups in Jenin.

Al Jazeera has denounced the Palestinian Authority’s (PA) decision to close the network’s office and temporarily suspend its operations in the occupied West Bank amid an incitement campaign launched against their coverage of clashes in the northern city of Jenin.

“Al Jazeera is shocked by this decision, which comes at a time when the war on the Gaza Strip is still ongoing and the systematic targeting and killing of Palestinian journalists by the Israeli occupation forces,” it said in a statement on Thursday, calling on the PA to “retract and cancel” the order.

Al Jazeera deplores the Palestinian Authority's decision to close its office in the West Bank and considers it in line with the occupation's actions against its staff.

On Wednesday evening, the Palestinian Ministerial Committee—composed of representatives from the Ministries of Culture, Interior and Telecommunications—announced the temporary suspension of Al Jazeera’s operations in Palestine.

Palestine’s news agency, Wafa, reported that the decision will remain in effect until Al Jazeera “resolves its legal status”, accusing it of “spreading misinformation and interfering in internal Palestinian affairs”.

The move came after the PA launched an incitement and intimidation campaign against Al Jazeera last month for its reporting on clashes between Palestinian security forces and resistance groups in Jenin.

On December 24, Fatah, the faction controlling the PA, had accused the Qatar-based network of stirring divisions among Palestinians. Al Jazeera had condemned the “deplorable campaign” at the time.

In its recent statement, the broadcaster slammed the PA’s decision as “nothing but an attempt to dissuade the channel from covering the rapidly escalating events” in the occupied West Bank.

It noted that the PA’s move falls in line “with the previous action taken by the Israeli government” in shutting down and raiding its office in Ramallah in September.

“The decision to freeze Al Jazeera’s work and prevent its journalists from conducting their duties is an attempt to hide the truth about events in the occupied territories, especially what is happening in Jenin and its camps,” the network said.

“Al Jazeera Media Network holds the Palestinian Authority fully responsible for the safety and security of all its employees in the West Bank,” it added.

The network stressed that the PA’s decision “will not deter it from its commitment to continue its professional coverage of events and developments in the West Bank”.

Meanwhile, Hamas issued a statement condemning the PA’s decision, describing it as “a blatant violation of press freedom and an oppressive act”.

“This move is part of a series of arbitrary measures recently taken by the Authority, aimed at restricting public rights and freedoms and reinforcing its security grip over the Palestinian people,” Hamas said on its Telegram channel.

The Palestinian movement added that the “unjustifiable” decision came “during a critical time that requires highlighting the ongoing crimes” committed by Israel in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

“We call on the Palestinian Authority to immediately reverse this decision, and urge all human rights and media organisations to stand firmly against these repressive practices that contradict the values of freedom and democracy,” it said.