Al Jazeera condemns Israel’s targeting of its journalists

Journalists have been among Israel’s main targets throughout the war on the Gaza Strip, with at least 176 killed by occupation forces since October 7, 2023.

Al Jazeera has condemned Israel’s targeting of its journalists after its cameraman Fadi Al-Wahidi was deliberately shot in the neck by occupation forces during Wednesday’s ongoing attacks on the Jabalia refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip.

Al-Wahidi was among journalists targeted by the Israeli military as they covered the intensified bombardment on the area, where at least 400,000 people are trapped under non-stop air strikes without access to basic sources.

In a statement, the Qatar-based network confirmed that its cameraman was shot in the neck, leaving him with a critical injury as he was carrying out his duties in the field.

Al Aqsa TV’s cameraman, Mohammad Al-Tanani, was killed during the same attack that deliberately targeted the press.

“The Israeli military has ordered all residents to evacuate the camp, yet continues to target anyone attempting to move, while colleague Ali Al-Attar was covering the conditions of the displaced in Deir al-Balah,” Al Jazeera said.

Al Jazeera also highlighted the previous targeting of its cameraman, Ali Al-Attar, which came two days before the latest incident. Al-Attar is currently in a coma after his skull was hit with a shrapnel during an Israeli airstrike.

It noted that Al-Attar is being deprived of medical care due to the ongoing siege on the Gaza Strip.

“This incident marks yet another grave violation against journalists in Gaza, where Israeli forces have been increasingly hostile toward media workers,” Al Jazeera said.

The media network stressed that “the deliberate targeting of journalists is a flagrant violation of international laws protecting the press and humanitarian workers in war zones”.

“Al Jazeera urgently calls on the international community to take immediate action to ensure the safety of journalists and civilians in Gaza, and hold the Israeli Occupation Forces accountable for their repeated crimes against journalists,” it added.

Journalists have been among Israel’s main targets throughout the war on the Gaza Strip, with at least 176 killed by occupation forces since October 7, 2023.

The journalists are among more than 42,000 killed in the blockaded territory by Israel within more than a year, although the health ministry’s figure is an undercount of the actual death toll with thousands still missing.

Meanwhile, Israel has deliberately targeted Al Jazeera throughout the war due to its coverage of grave Israeli violations and occupation policies against Palestinians. Israel has targeted and killed the network’s journalists and their families on several occasions as well as its facilities.

On September 22, Israeli occupation forces raided Al Jazeera’s bureau in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank and ordered it to shut down for 45 days.

The raid came four months after the Israeli government shut down Al Jazeera’s office in Jerusalem and banned it from broadcasting for an initial period of 45 days, which it has since renewed several times.