Al Aqsa imam: mosque ‘cannot’ be run by international oversight

On Wednesday, around 1,280 Israeli colonial settlers stormed Al Aqsa Mosque, under the protection of Israeli occupation forces, in an attempt to provoke Palestinian worshippers.

Qatar’s cabinet renewed their condemnation against the violation of the sanctity of Al Aqsa Mosque by Israeli occupation forces, and settlers forcefully entering of the mosque under military protection.

On Thursday morning, occupation forces stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound forcing all Muslim worshipers out of the holy site.

The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that 20 Palestinians were wounded during the attack.

In an exclusive interview with Qatar News Agency on Wednesday, Imam at Al Aqsa Mosque, Sheikh Ekrema Sabri, firmly ruled out any means of international oversight of the mosque.

Palestinian worshipers use firecrackers to confront the Israeli occupation forces as the latter are trying to attack the southernmost building inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. At least 8 worshipers were hurt by Israeli fire since early today morning.#BravePalestine pic.twitter.com/MTYJfScts2 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) April 21, 2022

“The Israeli occupation has turned Al Quds to military barracks,” Sheikh Sabri said.

Israel pursues policies and military action against Palestinians in violation of international law and of UN resolutions “because it can — no tangible cost or consequence is attached,” Daniel Levy, president of US/Middle East Project told the UN Security Council in October last year.

“If the unlawful and peace negating politics of Israel continue to be met with impunity, there should be no expectation of positive change,” he added.

Veto power is vested in the five permanent members of the UN Security Council amongst of which is a key ally of Israel, the United States.

Israeli settler mobs have been barging into Al Aqsa Mosque, under the protection of the Israeli occupation forces (IOF), harassing Palestinians and forbidding them from praying at the site during the holy month of Ramadan.

Sheikh Sabri told QNA: “If the mosque saw the introduction of international oversight, it will be something that Palestinians cannot overturn later.”

Al Aqsa Mosque has not witness the prayers of its worshippers during this holy month of Ramadan as a result of the “vicious” and illegal acts orchestrated by the occupation, Sheikh Sabri noted.

The IOF “force worshippers to leave Al Aqsa Mosque, terrorising them in various ways and enforcing illegal restrictions in the area surrounding the mosque, closing doors and confiscating IDs, in order to scare them from returning.”

Palestinian writer and activists Mohammed El-Kurd pointed to the colonial impunity Israeli enjoys, saying: “If the army of any other regime was to raid one of the world’s holiest sites, ransack it, shoot rubber bullets, tear gas the worshippers inside, and assault medics on camera, it would be all over intentional news. But Israelis get a pass. It’s “complicated.”

On Friday, Al Jazeera’s Najwan Al-Samri reported that the escalation came as far-right Jewish mobs called for raids of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound during the Jewish Passover holiday, and the “offering of animal sacrifices in its courtyards, which has not occurred since ancient times.”

Sheikh Sabri pointed out the slaughter performed by the settlers and said that through such acts, a number of them wanted to exhibit the “sovereignty they have over the mosque.”

Amid the continued violence perpetuated by occupation, Israeli warplanes struck a location in the Gaza Strip with over eight missiles on Wednesday night.



Israel is also carrying out mass detentions in the West Bank and Jersualem, which are a clear breach of international law and the UN charter