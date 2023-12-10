Al  Abdulghani Motors (AAM) the path to the future

As they transition to their new name, Al Abdulghani Motors remains committed as Your Mobility Partner.

Al Abdulghani Motors eagerly unveils their new identity, one that further aligns with Qatar’s National Vision 2030.

This identity enhances the quality of life for citizens and residents by offering innovative and sustainable mobility solutions, all of which support the Transportation Master Plan for Qatar 2050.

The new brand reflects an improved strategy, visual identity and assurance of customer service.

It also marks significant progress in their journey, which began in 1958, when Al Abdulghani Motors rooted itself in Qatar’s trade and business sectors. As they embark on a new journey under a new name, their passion from 65 years ago remains ignited.

Mr. Abdulghani Nasser Al-Abdulghani, CEO at Al Abdulghani Motors, emphasized this commitment by saying, “Our ultimate mission is to spread happiness in our society by continuing to develop our services and products. We aim to provide easier, more enjoyable and sustainable transportation solutions for everyone.”

“Our new strategy places our community in the spotlight, which includes companies and individuals, and we achieve it by offering sustainable, state-of-the-art mobility solutions that help achieve a life of ease, comfort, and safety. These are our guiding principles that we work towards at Al Abdulghani Motors,” he added.

With a new brand identity, Al Abdulghani Motors remains dedicated to their authentic values, ensuring a life of comfort and happiness.

As they transition to their new name, Al Abdulghani Motors remains committed as Your Mobility Partner.

