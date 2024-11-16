Ajyal 2024 kicks off with a focus on Palestine and Sudan

The 2024 edition of Doha Film Institute’s annual film festival kicked off with a red carpet event on Saturday.

The Ajyal Film Festival, Qatar’s much-anticipated annual gathering of global cinema with creativity and cultural storytelling, has kicked off with a red carpet on November 16.

The festival opened with the screening of ‘Sudan, Remember Us’, which encapsulates this edition’s theme, ‘Moments that Matter’.

The eight-day festival will feature 66 films from 42 countries, screened across various destinations in Doha.

Screenings will be held in Katara, Sikkat Wadi Msheireb, Lusail and VOX Cinemas at Doha Festival City, with tickets still up for grabs for many.

‘Sudan, Remember Us’ is a film supported by Doha Film Institute and directed by Hind Meddeb. It depicts compelling young activists in their fight for freedom through the use of words, poems and chants.

“Opening Ajyal with ‘Sudan, Remember Us’ reflects our commitment to bring light to regions often overlooked and amplify voices that embody the resilience and strength of the human spirit,” said Fatma Hassan Alremaihi, CEO of Doha Film Institute and Ajyal Festival Director.

.

The journey starts today for our bright Ajyali jurors who are bringing their energy and excitement ahead of an entire week of inspiration and connections. Together, they’ll be making moments that matter and friendships that last a lifetime. #Ajyal24 pic.twitter.com/0yCl1uHPUU — Ajyal Film Festival (@AjyalFilm) November 16, 2024

Ajyal 2024 will also pay tribute to the resilience, resistance and hope of the Palestinian people with the presentation of the ‘Voices from Palestine’ programme, which will feature films by Palestinian filmmakers with lived realities of their people.

“These films are a call across the world for recognition, justice and empathy,” Alremaihi added.

Speaking to Doha News on the red carpet, artist and singer Dana Al Meer said this year’s Ajyal serves the important purpose of amplifying suppressed voices.

“It is great to speak about what is going on in the world and this film festival is a great platform for that,” Al Meer added.

The event will continue its juror’s programmes, which have garnered praise for organising screenings, workshops and interactive sessions tailored for young enthusiasts in the past.

Local films will also be featured in the event, under its ‘Made in Qatar’ programme aiming to showcase a selection of stories by Qatar’s emerging filmmakers.

Also featured will be interactive discussions, inclusive screenings, film exhibition and Qatar’s largest pop-culture event – Geekend.