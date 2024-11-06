ACL Elite: Shehata unlikely hero in Al Rayyan’s maiden win

Al Rayyan’s first 1-0 win in the ACL Elite saw them climb to seventh in the table, with a spot at the knock-outs still viable.

Relief was the feeling in the Al Rayyan camp after Hazem Shehata’s goal from distance on Wednesday against Pakhtakor handed the Qatari side their maiden win of the current AFC Champions League Elite Campaign.

The 26-year-old left-back launched a cross from yards inside the opponent’s half, which fortunately ended up beating Vladimir Nazarov at the far post in Tashkent’s JAR Stadium.

“I’m happy to have scored the goal, but the team’s win comes first,” Shehada, who was awarded the man of the match for his goal, said after the game. “We have to continue winning matches from here on [to qualify].”

Al Rayyan were then able to see out the lead, unlike multiple occasions this season, to secure their first point in ACL Elite and keep the remote hopes of qualifying for the knockouts alive.

On the night marred by poor playing conditions, as pointed out later by Al Rayyan’s head coach Younes Ali, the Uzbekistan side started on the front foot.

Sardor Sabirkhodjaev’s volley forced a save from Rayyan’s shot-stopper Paulo Victor in the sixth minute, before Muhammadrasul Abdumajidov then hit the post in the 17th minute.

Khojiakbar Alijonov’s ball 10 minutes after looked like a certain goal but Otabek Jurakuziyev failed to hit the ball.

Pakhtakor managed seven shots in the first half alone – some of them very promising ones – compared to Al Rayyan’s one. The visitors struggled to adapt to the conditions and the intensity of the Uzbeki hosts.

“Our players lost some crucial balls in the opponent’s half due to the poor pitch condition,” Al Rayyan’s head coach Ali later said. “Yet, we managed to win and get our first points of the campaign.

Despite managing to take the lead early in the second half, Al Rayyan spent most of the second half struggling to thwart Pakhtakor’s attacks, contrary to their previous ACL Elite performances.

Al Rayyan had been able to show flashes of brilliance in the attacking side of things and despite dominating certain phases of the game, struggled at times, echoing instances in the previous defeats against Saudi teams Al Hilal, Al Nassr, and Al Ahli.

“This win will mark a new start for the team in the tournament,” head coach Ali added. “That will keep us motivated and will help to keep our hopes in the tournament alive.”