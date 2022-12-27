58 cruise ships expected to dock at Doha Port next season

Qatar is seeing a boost in cruise ships gliding to the Gulf nation after the World Cup.

58 cruise ships will dock at Doha port during the upcoming season, with the French ship Le Bougainville making its first appearance in Qatar on Monday.

“In total 58 cruises are scheduled to call Doha Port in the new 2022-23 cruise season,” Mwani Qatar tweeted, along with the names and arrival dates of the cruises that will dock at the port.

Six cruise ships will make their first calls to the Gulf country during the season, which will last until April 2023.

Qatar’s 2022–2023 cruise season officially began earlier this week, which is set to witness various international cruise ships adding a stop in Qatar to boost tourism.

Some of the cruise ships visiting the Gulf nation this season include Le Bougainville, MSC World Europa, Artania, Costa Toscana, AIDACosma, Emerald Azzura, Mein Schiff 6 and Ocean Odyssey.

With the opening of the newly-renovated Doha Port, which underwent significant transformation to become the primary hub for cruise ships in the country, Qatar Tourism anticipates that the cruise industry will witness a significant boom.

More docks, busier port

Qatar has been welcoming cruises during the past year, allowing more tourists to flock to the country via different routes.

During the World Cup, three cruise ships served as floating hotels during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, two of which docked at Doha Port.

The French-built cruise ships, with a combined capacity of 4,000 rooms, can accommodate up to 9,400 people.

The floating hotels offered a variety of cabin options, from traditional and ocean-view cabins to balcony cabins and luxurious suites.