25-million-years-old rare stones are here in Doha

The exhibition showcases 106 rare stones, highlighting natural formations and patterns shaped over 25 million years, reflecting the divine creativity in nature.

The Cultural Village Foundation – Katara has launched the inaugural edition of the Divine Creativity exhibition, attended by ambassadors and diplomatic representatives to Qatar, as well as art and culture enthusiasts.

The exhibition, open until January 27, showcases 106 rare stones that reveal extraordinary natural formations and patterns.

These stones resemble artistic paintings, telling stories and depicting real-life scenes, reflecting the divine creativity that has shaped nature over a whopping 25 million years.

Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti, Director-General of Katara, emphasised that the event aligns with Qatar’s ongoing dedication to promoting various aspects of the arts, from divine inspiration to human creativity.

This exhibition marks a global first, offering a unique experience in both artistic and intellectual dimensions.

Dr. Al Sulaiti described it as an opportunity for the public to appreciate the beauty of nature and its miracles, a theme Katara has consistently supported.

The displays are housed in two separate halls, each featuring 53 stones. These formations were created through volcanic activity, leading to the development of silicon dioxide, the key component of natural agate.