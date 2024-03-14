2024 Ford Expedition: A step ahead in the full-size SUV segment

For those interested in exploring all that the 2024 Ford Expedition has to offer, head over to the FORD showroom to learn about the special offers.

Ford’s latest iteration of the Expedition, particularly the XLT trim, offers a blend of performance and features that stand out in a crowded segment. The new full-sized SUV reflects luxury, capability, and advanced technology.

Let’s see what it has to offer!

Performance

Starting with performance, the 2024 Expedition is powered by a 3.5-litre EcoBoost V6 engine, delivering 380 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 10-speed SelectShift Automatic Transmission.

This setup ensures that whether you’re navigating city streets or towing up to 9,300 pounds on weekend adventures, the Expedition does so with ease.

The 2024 model comes in six trims, with the XLT positioned as a perfect balance between affordability and luxury. Ford has also introduced the Stealth Performance equipment group for the Limited trim, which includes sport-tuned suspension and aesthetic enhancements for those seeking a more dynamic driving experience.

MotorTrend scores the 2024 Expedition an 8.3 out of 10, highlighting its powerful engine, smooth ride, solid towing capabilities, and intuitive infotainment suite. The score reflects the SUV’s excellent value, innovative technology, and efficiency.

Space

Ford has also made no compromises on space and comfort. The Expedition Max models boast 43.9 inches of front legroom and 42.6 inches in the second row, ensuring that every passenger experiences first-class seating.

With 34.3 cubic feet of cargo space behind the third row, expanding to a cavernous 121.5 cubic feet with the second and third rows folded, the Expedition is more than capable of handling large loads.

Interior

The Expedition’s interior technology is equally impressive, with the base model featuring a 12.0-inch touchscreen, 12.4-inch gauge cluster display, and compatibility with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The XLT model adds a wireless charging pad to the mix. At the same time, higher trims offer a larger 15.5-inch central screen and a 22-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system for an unrivalled auditory experience.

Where to get your hands on one

Prospective buyers are in for a treat! The Ford Expedition XLT is available at a special price of 209,000 QAR, down from its original 229,000 QAR, at Al Mana Motors.

This offer, valid from 30th January to 30th April 2024, presents a unique opportunity to own a vehicle that is always a step ahead.

For those interested in exploring all that the 2024 Ford Expedition has to offer, head over to the FORD showroom. Not only will you be able to experience the Expedition’s commanding presence and luxurious interior firsthand, but you can also learn about all Ford’s offers.