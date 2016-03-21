Yamaha’s Jorge Lorenzo defends MotoGP title at Qatar opener
All photos by Ray Toh
Professional racers zoomed their way to victory – and defeat – yesterday as expats cheered on their favorite riders during the 2016 Commercial Grand Prix of Qatar at the Losail International Circuit.
Spectators got a taste of how fast a bike can travel as riders passing the grand stand flew by in just a short second.
Three-time champion Jorge Lorenzo of Spain held onto his title in the opening races of the new 2016 MotoGP World Championship season, keeping Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso of Italy at bay.
Honda’s Marc Marquez of Spain finished third.
While there were some crashes, none resulted in serious injury. On Friday, a Tunisian rider died during MotoGP test races at the circuit.
For many fans and riders, the weather was perfect, with temperatures hovering around 20C and light winds.
Did you watch the races? Thoughts?
