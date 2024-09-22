XPENG Global and Almana Group represented by Pioneer Motors ink exclusive distribution partnership for Qatar

The partnership marks a significant step towards fulfilling the commitment to environmental stewardship and innovation, demonstrating both XPENG Global and Almana Group’s dedication to shaping the future of mobility in Qatar.

XPENG Global, a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company, and Almana Group represented by Pioneer Motors, have officially signed an agreement placing Pioneer Motors as the exclusive distributor for the state of Qatar.

The signing took place at the XPENG Global headquarters in China in a move that symbolises a significant milestone in the collaboration between the two esteemed companies.

During the ceremony, Almana Group was represented by Saoud Omar Almana, Vice Chairman and Bader Omar Almana, Managing Director. Meanwhile, XPENG was represented by Brian Gu, Vice Chairman and President of XPENG, along with Alex Tang, General Manager of International Markets.

Saoud Omar Almana expressed Almana Group’s pride in the strategic partnership with

XPENG Global, emphasising the alignment with the Qatar Vision 2030 goals for environmental development.

He highlighted the importance of supporting sustainability initiatives and providing

environmentally friendly electric vehicles equipped with the latest technology to contribute positively to the nation’s progress.

The partnership signing between Almana Group and XPENG Global took place at the XPENG Global headquarters in China Photo: Press release

Almana Group’s Managing Director Bader Omar Almana said: “We are proud to add the XPENG brand which are the pioneers in high tech and Electric Vehicles industry globally and this is a testimony of our commitment to provide the Qatari Market the latest in automotive industry.”

The partnership marks a significant step towards fulfilling the commitment to environmental stewardship and innovation, demonstrating both XPENG Global and Almana Group’ dedication to shaping the future of mobility in Qatar.

About Almana Group

Almana Group was founded in 1960 by Mr. Omar Al-Mana. From modest beginnings, it weas armed with a strategic blueprint together with a robust ambition and the Group’s evolution has been in tandem with that of Qatar. ALMANA Group harnessed the abundant opportunities provided by the country in its quest for progress.In a short space of time, ALMANA Group emerged as one of the most prominent and leading conglomerates in Qatar. We are proud to represent some of the world’s major international companies.

About XPENG Global

XPENG is a leading Chinese Smart EV company that designs, develops, manufactures and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle class consumers. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers’ mobility experience, XPENG develops in-house its full-stack advanced driver-assistance system technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle

systems including powertrain and the electrical/electronic architecture. XPENG is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with main offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Amsterdam. XPENG’s Smart EVs are mainly manufactured at its plants in Zhaoqing and Guangzhou, Guangdong province.

For more information, please visit https://www.xpeng.com/.