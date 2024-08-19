World Humanitarian Day 2024: Focus on protecting aid workers and civilians

Today marks World Humanitarian Day, celebrated under the theme “Act for Humanity.”

This day, August 19, marks World Humanitarian Day (WHD) which is a day dedicated to honouring aid workers who risk their lives to help others.

The UN General Assembly established this day in response to the August 19, 2003 bombing of the Canal Hotel in Baghdad. This attack tragically killed 22 humanitarian workers, including Sergio Vieira de Mello, the UN’s top representative in Iraq.

WHD highlights a specific theme each year to unite humanitarian partners in advocating for the protection and dignity of those affected by crises and the safety of aid workers. This year’s focus is on ending attacks on humanitarians and civilians and addressing impunity under International Humanitarian Law.

According to the Aid Worker Security Database, the deadliest year on record for the global humanitarian community was 2023, with 280 aid workers killed across 33 countries. The year also witnessed numerous abductions and instances of harassment, including violence against women aid workers.

The escalating violence is fueled by ongoing conflicts, including the war in Gaza and the severe conflict in Sudan. This rise in attacks underscores the urgent need for global solidarity and stronger protections for those aiding vulnerable populations.

International Commemoration

A number of international organistions have commemorated the annual day.

Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC):

The OIC praised the bravery of humanitarian workers and called for intensified and coordinated global efforts to address crisis impacts in a press release. The organisation reaffirmed its commitment to advancing collective humanitarian initiatives aligned with Islamic principles and the OIC Charter.

Arab League:

In a statement, Arab League Assistant Secretary-General for Social Affairs, Haifa Abu Ghazaleh, condemned the “crimes against humanity” in Gaza, including the obstruction of humanitarian aid and targeted attacks on medical facilities.

She highlighted the severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza and Sudan, calling for urgent vaccinations and international support. Abu Ghazaleh also addressed the need for aid in Yemen due to recent floods and urged for enhanced regional and international cooperation.

Open Letter to the UN General Assembly:

An open letter signed by 413 humanitarian organisations has appealed to the UN General Assembly for the protection of civilians and humanitarian staff. It condemns the era of impunity in global conflicts, urging immediate action to uphold International Humanitarian Law and ensure the safety of aid workers and civilians.

Qatar’s support

Qatar’s efforts in supporting humanitarian initiatives are notable, particularly in response to the crises in Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan.

Based on various statements from officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Qatar has been actively involved in providing aid, evacuating residents, and supporting reunification efforts.

The Qatar Fund has contributed significantly to humanitarian work in disaster stricken areas such as Turkey, Syria, and Morocco.

Despite these efforts, humanitarian workers continue to face challenges.

Mehdi, a QRCS worker, noted “despite the great efforts made by various Qatari organizations, humanitarian workers still encounter numerous obstacles. Security risks, limited access to affected areas, and insufficient resources can hinder our ability to provide timely and effective aid. We must continue to address these challenges to ensure that our efforts can reach those in need.”

“Moreover, in many conflict zones, humanitarian workers are targeted and attacked, with some countries and factions violating international humanitarian laws and not respecting the safety of aid workers,” he added.

Mehdi, like other aid workers, hopes that this day is not merely a time to remember those who have been killed, but also a call to hold those accountable under the law to prevent such crimes from happening.

“World Humanitarian Day reminds us of the vital role and sacrifices of aid workers amid escalating global conflicts. It is a call to action for increased protection and solidarity to ensure their safety and uphold humanitarian principles,” he told Doha News.