World Cup winner Draxler extends Al Ahli contract

The new contract comes following the German international’s impressive recent run for third-placed Al Ahli.

Julian Draxler has penned a new contract with Al Ahli SC, committing to the Ooredoo Stars League side until 2028.

Draxler initially joined Al Ahli in September 2023 from Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain, following six years at the French club.

The 31-year-old’s contract extension comes amidst his impressive performances so far this season, which has seen him become a talismanic presence in Igor Biscan’s Al Ahli side.

The playmaker rejected interests from outside of Qatar to extend his contract as he feels “very comfortable at the club and in the country”, according to Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg.

The German international has bagged six goals and six assists in just nine league appearances this season, helping the side exceed expectations to stay third in the league table.

دراكسلر أهلاوي إلى 2028 💚🤍✍🏻 pic.twitter.com/vVhxArbgyE — النادي الأهلي الرياضي (@ahliqat) January 7, 2025

Four of his goals in the ongoing season came in the crucial 2-2 draws against Al Arabi and Al Sadd, which helped Biscan’s side end the first half of the season with just one loss.

Draxler’s total tally sits at 13 goals and 11 assists in 23 appearances so far for the club.

A World Cup winner with Germany in 2014, Draxler joined the Ooredoo Stars League at the same time as former PSG teammates Marco Verratti and Abdou Diallo, both of whom are still at Al Arabi.

The former Schalke and Wolfsburg playmaker captained Germany to the FIFA Confederations Cup victory in 2017, and won the tournament’s Golden Ball in the process. He was last capped for the national team in March 2022, as he struggled to rebound following a tepid loan spell in Portugal’s Benfica.

Draxler is expected to start on Saturday as Al Ahli begin the second half of the season against Al Wakrah at the Al Thumama Stadium.