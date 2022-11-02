World Cup track singer Davido mourns death of three-year-old son

The superstar’s young son Ifeanyi died in an apparent drowning two weeks after his birthday.

The three-year-old son of Nigerian pop star Davido, Ifeanyi, has passed away in an apparent drowning at the singer’s house in Lagos, the Associated Press confirmed on Tuesday.

Davido — known in Qatar for his World Cup song Hayya Hayya (Better Together)— was allegedly not home when the incident took place. His fiancée, Chioma Rowland, was also out of the house, according to police spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin, who spoke to the BBC.

One of the couple’s domestic helpers called the police on Monday at 22:00 local time (21:00 GMT). There were eight people in total at the house during the incident, all of whom are currently being interrogated by the police.

The official added that they are “reviewing the CCTV cameras to get additional information about the circumstances of his death.”

“His body has been deposited in the morgue. We are in touch with his parents. In fact, they were with us last night,” he said.

The son passed away only two weeks after his third birthday when the singer posted photos of his him on Instagram.

“I pray with all my heart that God grants you perfect health and pure happiness for as long as humanly possible,” Davido wrote in the birthday tribute.

Neither parent has addressed the incident publicly.

Davido is one of the biggest music performers in Africa. He has worked with worldwide superstars, including Chris Brown and Nicki Minaj, and has received MTV and BET music awards.

The star has three children from his prior relationships.